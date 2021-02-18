On Monday, February 8 the Lady Jags hosted Pine City in the first of two Great River Conference games for the week. This is second time the Jags had played the Dragons in the span of seven days. They again played a very good game against a very difficult opponent. However, unlike the first game where they were able to match the Dragons offensively for the first half, the Jags were unable put enough points on the board early and trailed 32-20 at the half.
The second half saw the Dragons really ramp up the defense and the Jaguars had too many turnovers facing their pressure as they took the victory, 68-36.
Scoring for the Jags: Hallie Rootkie 13, Makayla Ammerman 7, Grace Balut 5, Bella Brant 4, Rylie Kreger and Jezzlayn Ringler 3, Joey Hopkins 1.
Assists, Balut and Kreger 3; Rebounds, Rootkie 9; Steals, Balut 2; Blocks, Ammerman 1.
On Thursday, February 11, the Jaguars traveled to Braham to take on the Bombers. Earlier in the season, the Bombers defeated the Jags at home and H-F was excited to challenge them again. However, the Bombers did a great job of rebounding on the offense end and too many second chance opportunities allowed Braham to take a 45-27 halftime lead.
The Jaguars played much better in the second half. They were able to match the Bombers intensity and even though the Jags lost the game, 76-53, the team and coaches believe this will be a building block for them and a great learning opportunity as they move forward through the rest of the season. The Lady Jags are now 4-5 on the season, with a GRC record of 3-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.