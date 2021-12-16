12/7 at Braham
The Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars girls basketball team took to the road last Tuesday, December 7, for their only game of the week to take on the Braham Bombers. The Jags struggled against Braham’s pressure in the first half and had a sizeable deficit before a good late half run brought them within nine of the Bombers at the half.
The Jaguars played good defense at the beginning of the second half, but were unable to capitalize on their end to cut any deeper into the lead. Foul trouble for the Jags and Braham’s great defense held them in check and the Bombers took the victory 59-39. They are now 1-3 on the season with an 0-2 Great River Conference record.
Scoring for the Jags: Hannah Hartl 11, Bella Brant 6, Brekyn Hanson 6, Reese Hartl 6, Anna Degerstrom 3, Jovi Fahey 2, Natalie Stafne 2, Corrina Tvedt 2, and Rylie Kreger 1. Stats: Rebounds, H. Hartl 9; Steals, H. Hartl 4; Assists, Degerstrom and H. Hartl 2; Blocks, Degerstrom 1.
Upcoming Games for the Jaguars:
December 14th-at Milaca
December 16th-vs Pine City (Food Shelf Donation Night)
December 17th-at Aitkin
JV Update
The JV Jaguars took the Bombers to overtime but were unable to come out with the win. The JV continues to grow in their teamwork and skills. A lot of good things are happening for that young crew.
Results:
12/7-at Braham, L 42-38 (ot)
JV Record; 2-2 (1-1 GRC)
C-Team Update
Results:
12/7-at Braham, L 52-12
12/9-vs Chisago Lakes, L 16-12
C-Team Record; 0-2 (0-1 GRC)
JH Update
8th Grade Results:
12/9-vs Ogilvie, L 29-28
12/10-vs Mille Lacs, L 20-16
Record; 2-5
7th Grade Results:
12/9-vs Ogilvie, W 14-10
12/10-vs Mille Lacs, L 43-15
Record; 1-6
Upcoming Dates of Interest
On December 16 the Jaguars will be having their first of three Food Shelf Donation nights when they host the Pine City Dragons. Bring a non-perishable food item and you will entered into a drawing with the chance to win a prize from one or more of our local businesses. The other dates for Food Shelf Donation Nights will be January 13, vs East Central and February 15 vs Rush City.
