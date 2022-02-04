Hinckley, MN (55037)

Today

Clear this evening then becoming mostly cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low -11F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Clear this evening then becoming mostly cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low -11F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.