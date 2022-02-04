January 25 vs Ogilvie
The Hinckley-Finlayson Lady Jaguars hosted conference rival Ogilvie this past Tuesday in their first of two games for the week. The Jags played excellent in the first half against a Lions’ team that has been consistently ranked in the top 10 of Class A this season. Ogilvie led 35-32 at the break.
In the second half, the Jags ran into some foul trouble and couldn’t stop Ogilvie from getting to the basket in key situations, and the Lions took the victory 69-60. The Jags played a great game and it was fun to be back at home in front of a very enthusiastic crowd.
Scoring for the Jags: Makayla Ammerman 20, Rylie Kreger 12, Reese Hartl 11, Anna Degerstrom 8, Bella Brant 5, Hannah Hartl and Olivia Hoppe 2. Stats: Rebounds, Ammerman 14; Assists, R. Hartl 3; Steals, Brant 3.
January 27 vs Braham
The Jags second game of the week was against a very strong Braham Bombers team who had almost pulled a huge upset a couple days before, losing to GRC undefeated Pine City by only one. The Jags did a very good job matching the Bombers intensity early in the game, and they were able to lead about half way through the first half. Braham’s transition game was a little too much to handle late in the first half, and the Bombers took a 32-17 halftime lead.
The Jaguars really struggled in the second half and Braham’s speed and outside shooting shined as they took the victory, 61-25. The Jags will learn from these two games as we enter the final eight games of the regular season.
Scoring for the Jags: Ammerman 7, Degerstrom 5, R. Kreger 4, R. Hartl 3, Brant and Jezzalyn Ringler 2, H. Hartl and Gracie Olson 1. Stats: Rebounds, Ringler 7; Assists, Hoppe 2; Steals, R. Hartl 3; Blocks, Ammerman 1.
The Jags are now 6-12 on the season, with a 2-7 record in the Great River Conference.
Upcoming games for the Jags:
January 31 at Swanville
February 4 at East Central
JV Update
Results:
1/25-vs Ogilvie, W 49-12
1/27-vs Braham, W 33-30
JV Record; 10-5 (6-3 GRC)
C-Team Update
1/27-vs Braham, L 59-16
C-Team Record; 0-9 (0-6 GRC)
