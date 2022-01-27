Due to a rescheduling of the game vs Hill City, the Lady Jaguars only had one game this past week. They went on the road to face the tough Pine City Dragons. The Dragons were undefeated in the Great River Conference coming into the game and proved why in the first half with impressive play on both ends of the court, taking a 44-16 halftime lead.
The Jags were able to be a little more patient in the second half, but the Dragons were just too much and took the victory 75-42.
Scoring for the Jags: Bella Brant 16, Hannah Hartl 9, Anna Degerstrom 6, Jezzalyn Ringler 4, Olivia Hoppe, Rylie Kreger and Corrina Tvedt 2, Natalie Stafne 1. Stats: Rebounds, Brant, Degerstrom, Reese Hartl 6; Assists, Ringler 2; Steals, Brant 2; Blocks, Ringler 3.
The Jags are now 6-10 on the season, with a 2-5 record in the Great River Conference. Upcoming games for the Jags:
January 25-vs. Ogilvie
January 27-vs. Braham
JV Update
Results:
1/21-at Pine City, L 49-24
JV Record; 8-5 (4-3 GRC)
C-Team Update
1/20-at Rush City, L 24-20
1/21-at Pine City, L 30-24
C-Team Record; 0-8 (0-5 GRC)
