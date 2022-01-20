January 10 at Staples-Motley
The Hinckley-Finlyason Lady Jags began the first of three games last week by traveling to Staples to take on the Cardinals. Staples-Motely is a fellow Section 7AA team and they were excited to see how they matched up against them. The Jags struggled early to score, but were able to cut the halftime deficit to a 19-14 lead for the Cardinals.
In the second half, the Jags found more rhythm on offense and were able to tie the game late, 38-38. The Cardinals made their free throws, and the Jags were unable to score to cut into the lead and Staples-Motley came away with the win, 45-38.
Scoring for the Jags: Makayla Ammerman 14, Anna Degerstrom 13, Reese Hartl 6, Rylie Kreger and Jezzalyn Ringler 2, Brekyn Hanson 1. Stats: Rebounds, Degerstrom 15; Steals, R. Hartl 4; Assists, Ringler 2; Blocks, Olivia Hoppe 1.
January 11 vs. McGregor
On Tuesday the Jags welcomed the Mercs from McGregor. The Jags really came out on fire in the first half and took a 35-19 halftime lead. More of the same followed in the second half allowing the Jags to take the 61-40 victory. “I believe that this was our most consistent performance of the season and I’m hoping we continue to build on the momentum we gathered in this game,” said Coach Witter.
Scoring for the Jags: Brant 13, Ammerman 10, Degerstrom and R. Kreger 8, R. Hartl 7, Hannah Hartl 6, Hanson 5, Hoppe and Ringler 2. Stats: Rebounds, Brant and Degerstrom 7; Steals, R. Hartl 5; Assists, R. Hartl and R. Kreger 4; Blocks, Hanson, H. Hartl and Ringler 1.
January 13 vs. East Central
The Lady Jags finished off their busy week by hosting the East Central Eagles on Thursday evening. The first half was once again a struggle. They found good rhythm on Tuesday night against McGregor’s man defense, but had a tough time finding their groove early against the Eagles and their zone defense. East Central led at halftime, 23-22.
The second half was a different story as the Jags really executed their cuts and passes much better than in the first half. Better offensive patience combined with a good defensive press by the Jags allowed them to come away with a 58-42 victory. A very nice second conference win of the season.
Scoring for the Jags: Degerstrom 18, Brant 17, Natalie Stafne 7, Hanson and H. Hartl 5, R. Hartl and Ringler 3. Stats: Rebounds, Brant 10; Steals, R. Hartl 8; Assists, R. Hartl 5.
The Jags are now 6-9 on the season, with a 2-4 record in the Great River Conference. Upcoming games for the Jags:
January 18 vs. Hill City/Northland
January 21 at Pine City
JV Update
Results:
1/10-at Staples-Motley, W 36-35 (ot)
1/13-vs East Central, W 39-34
JV Record; 8-4 (4-2 GRC)
C-Team Update
1/10-at Staples-Motley, L 54-16
1/11-at Chisago Lakes, L 49-12
C-Team Record; 0-6 (0-3 GRC)
