The Jaguar Girls’ Cross Country team added to their impressive season with a dominating performance to win and become Great River Conference team champions. The Jaguars defeated complete teams from Pine City, East Central and Rush City and individuals from Mille Lacs and Braham. The win is the third championship title in the past four seasons for the Jaguars.
The meet was run at Grand National Golf Course on Tuesday, October 19 under slightly warm but quite ideal weather for racing. The Lady Jags went into the meet as favorites but still needed to show up and have a great race. The first mile played out exactly as previous meets with Reese Hartl going out with Mille Lacs’ Molly Saboo to run in the lead. Seniors Raechel Painovich and Sophie Hodena saw themselves with a couple Pine City runners in places five through eight. Places nine through sixteen were occupied with Jaguar runners Autumn Painovich, Corrina Tvedt, Isabella Bennett and McKenna Rabe along with two East Central runners and Pine City’s fourth and five runners. With five runners making up the team score, it was this group which would ultimately determine the team champions.
At the halfway point, these four Jags ratcheted up the pressure on their competition.
Autumn Painovich moved comfortably into 9th, opening a 15 second gap on teammate Corrina Tvedt in 10th. Isabella Bennett and McKenna Rabe, outside the scoring for the Jags, still had an impact on the race by moving ahead of Pine City’s 4th and 5th runners, adding to the Pine team score. The only change the final mile would add in this group was finishing places against two East Central runners. Tvedt would fall behind the two from East Central, only to see her rally, overtake these two in the final minutes, and sprint to a 10th place finish. Bennett would also show some guts in the final minutes of the race by closing a five second or so gap. Her final sprint would see her pass one East Central runner to finish 12th. Rabe was nearly there with her teammate but would finish 14th.
Up front, from the halfway to two mile mark, Hartl would exchange the lead with Mille Lacs’ Saboo. As the two went up the hill on the par three 12th hole, Saboo, who had been battling an injury, unexpectedly needed to stop. With the lead to herself, Hartl would push the accelerator and cruise to a 35 second victory over 2nd place runner Eva Johnson from Pine City.
Painovich and Hodena continued to run hard in their group of four which eventually would settle into a Painovich vs Pine showdown for 5th and 6th with Hodena running hard and finishing 8th overall. The uphill on hole 12 saw Painovich fall back a few seconds with this gap holding until the two runners turned the final corner with 200m to go. With her teammates and home crowd at the finish, Painovich dug deep, found a final gear, and won this drag race to finish 5th overall
Final team scores would give the Jags 29 points to second place Pine City’s 44 and third place East Central’s 58. All seven Jaguar girls would earn individual honors with Hartl (1st - 20:40) Conference MVP, All-Conference: R. Painovich (5th - 22:24), Hodena (8th - 22:55), A. Painovich (9th - 23:07), Tvedt (10th - 23:11), and Conference Honorable Mention: Bennett (12th - 23:18), Rabe (14th - 23:23).
In the boys’ varsity race, 10th grader Griffin Stiel would finish 12th overall to earn Conference Honor Mention honors. Stiel would run his second fastest time of the season finishing in 20:43 for the 5k distance. Stiel, running 12th at the time, was under the pressure of a Pine City runner who was attempting to enter the honorable mention placings but could not match Stiel’s finishing kick
The Jags collected a couple other individual victories in the junior high boys and junior varsity girls races. For the junior high boys’, Jakob Ringler would immediately go to the front and never relinquish this lead for his victory. In the junior high girls’ race, the winner would come down to Jaguar teammates Violet Cox and Lauren Thom. Thom would chase her teammate hard but in the end the victory would go to Cox with Thom finishing second.
For several seniors, the JV races would mark the end of the season and wrap up their Jaguar cross country careers. Killeen Prater, who ran all six years of high school, would finish 8th overall in 29:57. Ava Anderson, a five year runner and two time all-conference winner, finished 6th overall in 28:44. Brooke Hartl would finish 13th overall in 42:08. Ashton Graber, running in his first season, would finish in a personal best time 27:15 to finish 18th in the JV boys’ race.
The conference meet marks the end of the season for the junior high and junior varsity teams. The varsity teams enter their playoff meet,running at Pierz on the 28th. Here the top two teams and top six individuals not on a qualifying team will qualify for the state cross country meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.