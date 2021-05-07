The Great River Conference meet was held at Grand National Golf Course in Hinckley on Tuesday, April 27.
Pine City took first place with 397 points, East Central was second with 404, Braham 428, Barnum 431, Hinckley-Finlayson 437, and Moose Lake Willow River with 438. Mille Lacs, Rush City, and Aitkin team scores did not qualify.
Scores for East Central’s players were: Wesley Watrin 83; Tyler Thorvig 91; Clay Nelson 117; and Nicholas Dixon 113.
Wesley Watrin finished second overall, only one stroke (83) behind Teagen Haggberg of Mille Lacs who had 82 and was the overall winner.
Scores for MLWR’s individual players were: Adam Neumann 94; Johnathan Danelski 102; Zach Danelski 125; and Guss Heller 117.
Scores for Barnum’s individual players were: Ryan Manahan 92; Jordan Bird 122; Layne Wickstrom 108; Alex Nelson 109; Brady Couglin 138; and Levi Westerberg 158.
Scores for Hinckley-Finlayson’s individual players were: Peyton Ammerman 94; Kase Pike 100; Brice Mitchell 116; Dan Bonn 127; Bryan Blowers 127; and Cody Klein 143.
Scores for Pine City’s individual players were: Hunter Haug 90; Griffin Faur 95; Carter Arhart 106; Landon Arhart 106; and Isaac Jahnz 108.
