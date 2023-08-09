Homelessness isn’t a usual topic covered as part of our reporting. But the topic came about as a result of a rural journalism conference in Brainerd hosted by the Minnesota Newspaper Association and funded by a Blandin grant.
We spent three days discussing what’s important to our communities – good and bad. Many of the issues facing the communities ended up being the same for all the papers represented at the conference – drugs (primarily fentanyl), housing shortages, homelessness, mental illness, racial inequity, food insecurity, crime, and more. We were asked to focus on one topic and dig into it a bit.
I chose homelessness because of some observations I’ve made since working in town, especially being adjacent to Robinson Park. Digging into the drug epidemic or addressing mental illness would have been worthwhile efforts as well. But those issues can often go hand in hand with homelessness I’m told.
Drug use has plagued Pine County over the last 20 plus years and seems to be increasing. Each day driving to or from town, I see someone who is coming or going from a known local drug house. This is discouraging to myself and others as problems such as burglary and high speed chases have happened near this area as a result of such activity.
One afternoon last fall, a man drove slowly past our open garage in a minivan. He was looking at what we had in the garage. Obviously casing the place because not many come down our dead end road. I confronted the man, asking him what he was doing looking in our garage. He said he was looking for (insert known drug house owner name and someone else). The man looked high as a kite. I later learned he was well-known among law enforcement and saw him on the jail roster for burglary a couple months later.
The people walking or biking down the main road to our place are possibly dealing with homelessness. I’m not sure. We know that drugs and mental illness can be a cause of homelessness. I don’t feel sorry for these people though. Drug use will alienate people from their families, often causing homelessness. But that’s not always the case. Sometimes it’s just hard luck and not having a hand to help pick people up.
I’m thankful for places like A Place For You and other organizations such as New Horizons, Family Pathways, local churches, the food shelf, and public library. Without them, many would have life harder. Some people don’t have the benefit of having parents to teach them how to fend for themselves or even have that safety net of a family. Sometimes people who are homeless are coming out of the foster system and have bounced between foster homes growing up, never establishing a home base. We’ve seen this in our youth group at church.
But according to statistics, homelessness is on the rise in the area. Because of the multifaceted nature of the problem, I respect those trying to work on the issue. When people have their basic needs met, we are all better off as a society. I’m not in favor of enabling people in their bad behavior (ie. drug use), but giving people a helping hand is what God calls us all to do. And it was enlightening speaking to some of homeless first hand.
Next week in Part II of our series addressing this topic, Pine County Sheriff Jeff Nelson weighs in, along with the director of A Place For You and others who work with the population on a regular basis.
Traci LeBrun is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer.
