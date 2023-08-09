Mary Thorvig Memorial Garden

Tree sculptures and archway, created by Sandstone Federal Correctional Institution, will be on display in the memorial garden where members of the community can purchase teardrops/raindrops to be placed on a tree in memory of those close to them.

 

 Karry White | North Pine County News

In honor of Mary Thorvig, the city of Sandstone, and those who love her, will honor her memory with the grand opening of the Mary Thorvig Memorial Garden.

