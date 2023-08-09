Tree sculptures and archway, created by Sandstone Federal Correctional Institution, will be on display in the memorial garden where members of the community can purchase teardrops/raindrops to be placed on a tree in memory of those close to them.
In honor of Mary Thorvig, the city of Sandstone, and those who love her, will honor her memory with the grand opening of the Mary Thorvig Memorial Garden.
Mary Thorvig planted the idea for a memorial garden in 2020, when she had suggested to the Sandstone City administrator that a memorial tree garden be established so that family members could honor their loved ones with the donation of a tree.
According to Karry White, a member of the Sandstone Planning Commission, after Thorvig’s passing, the administrator brought the idea to the Sandstone Park and Recreation Commission, who fully supported the concept. Now, in 2023, the Mary Thorvig Memorial Tree Garden has been established.
“Mary Thorvig was an amazing woman who valued her friends, family, and the Sandstone community as some of the most important things in her life. She always tried to go above and beyond to help when she was able,” White says.
During her life, Thorvig was never someone who wanted accolades for the things she did for the community or others. She was always just there to help if she could in good times and bad times. It is the Sandstone Park Board and City Council’s sincere hope that a way to fulfill her wish and continue to honor her memory has been found.
White explains the goal for the memorial is to create a peaceful place where people can come to take time and reflect on the memory of a loved one while enjoying natural surroundings.
As with most projects, the memorial garden has conquered a fair share of challenges. “One of the biggest challenges of this project was to figure out how to honor Mary’s wish and not ‘start a tree farm’ at the same time,” White explains.
There will be live trees; however, live trees also need care which can be taxing on staffing time and can die over time due to many natural reasons. “Over time, we would run out of space for live trees. The park board felt that there should be an alternative to planting a live tree, so with this in mind, a metal archway and tree sculptures were created by Sandstone Federal Correctional Institution welding program,” White says.
Teardrops/raindrops can be purchased in memory of loved ones which will be added to the tree sculptures.
Thorvig had been a board member of 210 Gallery and Art Center (formerly Old School Arts Center) as well as being a member of the Sandstone Flower and Garden Club and a Master Gardener, “The combination of live trees and tree sculptures in the Mary Thorvig Memorial Tree Garden brings several aspects of the things she found important together,” White states.
On Aug. 13 the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Mary Thorvig Memorial Garden will take place at 12 p.m.
