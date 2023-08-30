Assistant coaches: Ben Vickstrom and Erich Richter
What was last year’s regular-season record, conference record, and finish in the conference/sections?
Our varsity boys’ team finished 3rd in the conference behind Pine City and Rush City while our girls’ finished 2nd in the conference behind Pine City.
Who are the players to watch this year?
We have several returning runners who we look towards having impactful seasons for us. On our boys’ team, Colton Froehling should compete for an all-conference finish after finishing last season as an honorable mention. Our girls’ team includes four runners who could compete for all-conference honors in Reese Hartl, Haley Geiger, Autumn Painovich, and Isabella Bennett.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year?
Our biggest key is how well our older runners will mesh and be positive role models to our younger athletes. Our program is built on our seasoned veterans demonstrating day in and day out what type of work ethic and mental focus is required to be successful in the daily grind that is distance running. If our older kids are willing to support our 7th-9th graders who potentially will help at the varsity level, I think we’ll see the team and individual successes we are capable of.
What challenges will the team face?
Our biggest challenge over last season and so far this season is what I described as our key to success, which individuals are going to reach out to mentor, support, and celebrate the junior high runners. If we can create that oneness as a team, the other challenges of daily distance running and pushing and setting personal bests becomes much easier.
What are your goals for the 2023-24 season?
Our boys team we would like to compete for a top three finish in the conference and place one or more individuals in the top 10 to earn All-Conference honors. Our girls team, we would like to be in position to compete and earn a conference championship. Internally, we look to celebrate our individual accomplishments to show each runner how much their work is paying off.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section?
This is always a tough question with cross country because individuals can put in a ton of work over the summer to help improve their team. With this in mind, we look and watch everyone in the conference.
Is there anything else you want to share about the team or Fall 2023 season?
The Hinckley-Finlayson Invitational is Tuesday, Oct. 3rd at Grand National Golf Course. We’d love to have a big community turnout to support the cross country team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.