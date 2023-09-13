Maxine Meyer

Greetings. A few days ago someone reminded me that a horse, “only has a brain the size of a walnut.” I’ve heard that before. It often is used to make you believe they have no brains, I guess. After I hear that phrase, I often wonder how big the brain is that just said that. If you have read my column for any length of time, you might already have figured out where I stand on that conclusion. 

