Greetings. A few days ago someone reminded me that a horse, “only has a brain the size of a walnut.” I’ve heard that before. It often is used to make you believe they have no brains, I guess. After I hear that phrase, I often wonder how big the brain is that just said that. If you have read my column for any length of time, you might already have figured out where I stand on that conclusion.
Here in the central and northern parts of Minnesota, we have been spared almost all summer of the sweltering heat that the rest of the country has suffered. So when the triple digits hit here it was no surprise, and fortunately we didn’t have to tolerate those temperatures as long as the southern states. But, life must go on no matter the temperature so when I walked the dog on one of those super hot days, I planned on only heading to the mail box. As I often notice in the pastures, I spotted some tall weeds that were in bloom-just calling me over to pull them out.
I slipped through the fence not far from King and Queen who happened to be grazing in the hot sunshine. One weed led to another and I got so consumed with pulling those plants out that I lost track of time. Suddenly I felt a soft touch on my cheek. I almost fell over when I turned my head to see the huge head of King’s face barely touching me. I figured it was just a kind hello, so after saying, “Hello!” back to him, I resumed pulling weeds.
It wasn’t long and another soft touch brushed my face and a gentle nudge. I thought this time it was from the dog. But when I turned my attention to the touch. It was once again King. This time I stood up and after a hug, I figured this horse was trying to tell me something with that gentle push. After the hug I told him, “O.K., I get it.” And I headed to gate to let myself out and head back to the house. Just before I went through, I looked over at King and he was headed for the gate that led to the barn. Seriously, does that seem like an animal with a walnut sized brain, or perhaps it’s maybe the heart that people have misjudged.
Well, it was last Sunday when Gary Meyer’s family in the Mankato area arranged a family reunion. So we packed up a salad, and drove to Eden Prairie, where our daughter, Tiffany and her husband, Tom Farr, took over the driving and we headed to the party. We had a great time getting caught up with everyone’s last year, and vowed to repeat the party next year. Sunday’s weather was perfect for a drive, and being outside, there were no triple digits-only 65 degrees and sunny. What a difference a week can make.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.