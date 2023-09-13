Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment (MCA-III) test scores have been released and Pine City School administrators are reviewing the data to better assess student achievement and make the needed academic adjustments. Below is a breakdown of the results for both Pine City Elementary and Pine City High School in the subjects tested on (math, reading and science), along with a comparison to state and neighboring school district results. Note: Data on the Minnesota Department of Education website only goes back to 2019.
Pine City Elementary
In math, elementary students have seen a decrease from 2019 test scores, going from 51.2% students meeting standards to 47.8% in 2023. No test was administered during the pandemic in 2020. In 2021, 39.4% of students met the standards, and in 2022, 46.3% of the students met the standards, so scores
have been making a comeback it appears.
In reading, there has been a significant decrease from 2019 (56.7%) to 48.3% in 2023. In 2021, 49.4% of students met standards, and in 2022, 49.9% of students taking the test met standards.
In science, scores appear to be stable from 2019 to 2023 and hover around 46-47% of the students meeting standards. Last year, 51.5% of students met the standards.
As for attendance, Pine City Elementary students outpace the statewide percentage with 78.9% consistent attendance as compared to the statewide average of 69.8%.
Pine City High School
Pine City High School students overall have seen a drop in math, reading and most significantly science scores.
In math, Pine City High School students went from 47.2% meeting standards in 2019 to 39.6% meeting standards in 2023. But the 2023 scores are significantly up from 2021 which showed only 28.9% of students meeting standards. In 2022, 40.5% of students met math standards.
In reading, 54.6% of students met standards in 2019, and in 2023, the percentage has dropped about 10 points to 44.3%.
In science, 51.7% of students met standards in 2019, and 34% of students met standards this year.
In comparison
In math testing of all grades (7, 8 and 11), Pine City School District showed a proficiency of 43.9% for 2023. The statewide average is 45.3%.
In comparison to neighboring school districts, Pine City School District fared well in math. Rush City showed a 38.8% proficiency this year in math, Hinckley-Finlayson showed a 25.4% proficiency, East Central showed a 38.4% proficiency, Mora School District showed a proficiency of 53.6%, and Cambridge-Isanti School District showing a 44.6% proficiency in math.
The gap between the statewide average math proficiency and Pine City School District’s math proficiency has narrowed since 2019, with the statewide proficiency in 2019 being 54.9%, and Pine City at 48.9% proficiency overall.
In reading, Pine City overall showed a 46.8% proficiency. The statewide average is 49.7%. Rush City School District showed a 46.3% proficiency, Hinckley-Finlayson at 35.3%, East Central at 39%, Mora Public School District at 60.1%, and Cambridge-Isanti showing a 45.5% proficiency.
The gap in reading compared to the statewide average in 2019 has also narrowed for the Pine City School District. Statewide in 2019, the proficiency rate was 59.1% and in Pine City it was 55.7%, showing the gap going from 3.4% in 2019 to now being about 2% behind the state average.
Comments from superintendent
Pine City School Superintendent Cindy Stolp said that the school recognizes the importance of continuous improvement, adding that they use the MCA data to guide decisions for implementing strategies to improve learning outcomes.
“For instance, the district leadership team joined an 18-month cohort for MTSS (Multi-Tiered Systems of Support) with the Minnesota Department of Education,” said Stolp. “Also, our preschool, special education and elementary educators are attending ongoing training and coaching for the LETRS reading initiative. We look forward to a great year of learning in Pine City Schools.”
