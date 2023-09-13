Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment (MCA-III) test scores have been released and Pine City School administrators are reviewing the data to better assess student achievement and make the needed academic adjustments. Below is a breakdown of the results for both Pine City Elementary and Pine City High School in the subjects tested on (math, reading and science), along with a comparison to state and neighboring school district results. Note: Data on the Minnesota Department of Education website only goes back to 2019. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.