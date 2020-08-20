10 Years Ago, 2010
Jeff’s Outdoor Services recently donated a Mack Semi Tractor for Ruby’s Pantry food distribution program. Jeff Jahnz, owner of Jeff’s Outdoor Services said he sees Ruby’s Pantry as a wonderful way to help people in the rural communities during these economically challenging times. The truck will be used to pick up food from suppliers and transport food to distribution sites.
The Hinckley-Pine City Flames Snowmobile Club recently made a $1,000 donation to the Family Pathways Hinckley Food Shelf. The Hinckley Food Shelf serves the areas of Hinckley, Brook Park and Beroun.
25 Years Ago, 1995
Chad Houston, son of Rick and Eunice Houston of Pine City, recently assumed the position of manager at the Pizza Pub. Houston graduated from the restaurant management course at Alexandria Technical College.
Beth Howard, granddaughter of Irene Howard and daughter of Ken and Bonnie Howard, North Branch, was invited last April to be part of the 80-member U.S. Team in the World Sports Exchange games in Barcelona, Spain. She earned her medals in the shot put event as part of the track and field team and also competed in the discus, taking fifth and sixth place.
50 Years Ago, 1970
Over 1,900 persons enjoyed the BBQ beef feed in Pine City last Saturday served by Battery B. Cooks prepared over 650 pounds of beef for the event.
The last of the rural schools in Pine County will be sold at public auction on September 19. These districts are 1562 (Hustletown) and 1573 (Milburn).
Many of the country schools have become town halls, some have been remodeled into homes, while others wrecked for lumber. The proceeds go to the consolidated district.
The Statue of Liberty (Jill Trampe) and Uncle Sam (Kathy Malone) were selected last Thursday afternoon as the grand champion winners during the second annual kiddie parade, sponsored by the Pine City Mrs. Jaycees.
75 Years Ago, 1945
JoAnn Neville has been declared the winner of the state conservation camp trip for Pine county 4-H members.
A battalion of the Minnesota State Guard from the 4-H regiment, Minneapolis, were in Pine City last Sunday for field maneuvers and the working of problems.
The members of the Snake River Conservation club have been busy this week cleaning up the conservation building and the displays are being arranged. It is hoped that next summer a tourist bureau can be established in the building, as was done before the war.
100 Years Ago, 1920
We happened to mention the other day that Frank Stuck had driven up from St. Paul in two hours and five minutes. We thought that was good time. But Fred Jordan comes forth and says that he and George Haynes went from Pine City to Willow River in fifty-eight minutes. Just as we were recovering from this Bill Schumacher tells that he went from Port Arthur to the boundary, fifty-five miles in one hour and a half. This sounded good until Sam Miller said that he and Jim Mach went to St. Paul last Saturday evening in one hour and forty-eight minutes. We were just coming up for air when Rudolph Bazil told us that the fastest town he had been in was Spooner, WI, where they arrest you for obstructing traffic if you travel slow. He was over there last week and says they have signs at both sides of town reading thus “Speed Limit 45 Miles Per Hour.”
The Poker force hopped into our little jitneys and bowled along Rock Creek and other places pretty lively, sometimes brushing a rig or two out of the way, but the above mentioned boys have watches whose hands travel faster than ours.
125 Years Ago, 1895
Harvesting is finished in this section and threshing has commenced. The crops are the best ever seen in this country.
Laurence Poferl has accepted a position with a St. Paul newspaper “Der Wanderer”, and will take to the road in a short time.
Not less that one hundred fifty people spent Sunday at Lake Pokegama. This lake is destined to become one of the finest resorts in the state.
We understand that the fisherman’s point at Pokegama has been sold to a Minneapolis party who, it is said, will erect twenty four cottages, build a chapel and otherwise improve the point. Watch Pokegama in the near future.
