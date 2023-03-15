According to meteorologists, the Pine City area received 10 inches of snowfall during the snowfall last week. And more is expected to come starting on Thursday. But we won’t include those photos with this photo spread.
This section is just a reminder of what’s to come, hopefully lift some spirits and highlight the beauty of the Pine City area waters. We are a unique area in that we have a “chain of lakes” with Pokegama and Cross lakes connected by the Snake River.
We know spring is coming, but we still have a fair amount of winter-like conditions.
Below is a list of activities the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources suggests to get out and enjoy what’s left of winter.
Get a vehicle permit
Vehicle permits are required to visit state parks and recreation areas. The cost is $7 per day or $35 for an annual permit. Permits can be purchased at a park office, or visitors can save time by purchasing online before heading to the park. Park permits can be purchased on the DNR website (mndnr.gov/ParkPermit).
The DNR also offers free park permits through its library program.
Try winter camping
Winter camping is offered at 25 state parks and recreation areas. For visitors looking for a warmer overnight stay, many state parks offer heated camper cabins with electricity and yurts with wood stoves that are open year-round.
Look into family-friendly events
Events and programs are scheduled at state parks throughout the winter season, offering a wide range of activities, including escape rooms, interpretive hikes, crafting, education about park wildlife, and more.
Rent snowshoeing or skiing equipment
Snowshoe rentals are available at 30 state parks and recreation areas, and five state parks offer cross-country ski rentals. Rental prices vary by location, and some state parks offer free rentals.
Pictured are summer scenes on the Snake River and Cross Lake from last summer.
