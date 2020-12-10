Donald (Don) Glasow passed away twenty years ago on Dec. 12, 2000 after a battle with cancer. He has sadly missed out on his grandson Andy’s wedding and the birth of his great granddaughter, Olivia. He is thought of especially at Christmas time by his wife Dolores, and daughters Denise and Debbie. He was an avid gardener so this quote from Precious Moments reminds us “God gives us memories so that we might have roses in December”. Until we meet again, God will surround you with His love and healing to make you new again in Him. Much love.
