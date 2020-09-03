Some people look at old farm equipment and see history, the ingenuity of an earlier era or a nostalgic reminder of the way things used to be. Others just see junk.
Loren Langager sees possibilities. And then he brings those possibilities to life in his garden on Cross Lake.
Langager spent 36 years as an art teacher in Mounds View High School. He and his wife Charlene – who have been married since 1962 – retired to their property near Pine City in 1999.
“We really love it up here,” Langager said. “It’s a very nice place to be. We love Pine City. We’re happy in retirement here. And this coronavirus, it has treated us well because, we don’t want to leave here.”
During his years as an art teacher he made a side-career as a potter and ceramic artist, with projects ranging from practical plates and flatware to more creative pieces. The schools of ceramic fish swimming all over his garden fence bring back memories of that time.
“I used to be in the Uptown Art Fair for years, and some other galleries and things like that – Black Swan and Har Mar, and all the art fairs around the area,” Langager said. “Finally that just kind of got old. When you get to a certain point, the jewelers have packed up their little briefcase and they’re gone, and I’m packing pots at nine o’clock at night in the rain.”
But now, he has the time and the tools and the inclination to explore anything that strikes his fancy.
“I’m trying to get everything done that I couldn’t do when I was in the classroom,” he said. “I always wanted to get into chainsaw art and sculpture and jewelry and ... you name it.”
He laughed. “I’ve been kicking around a little bit of all of it.”
But repurposed farm implements are a recurring theme in his work – and they have been for a long time.
“I grew up pheasant hunting and duck hunting,” Langager said. “When we were hunting, I would spend a lot of my time in the old farmsteads that were torn down and dilapidated, and I’d be looking for ... interesting pieces of metal.”
Nowadays many of his hunting expeditions are closer to home. He spotted an old crop sprayer for $2 at the local flea market.
“I drag things home from wherever I can find them,” he said. “Every time I saw one of those sprayers it hit me. ‘I gotta make a dragonfly out of that.”
And after cutting corrugated metal into wings and welding it all together, he did.
Roaming through the garden are birds with gas-tank bodies and a family of spiders made from upside-down cattle watering bowls. There are metal flowers made from bits of machinery, an Evinrude boat motor turned into a flower box and a smiling couple made from a shovel and a spade.
Some pieces are by other artists. He has a fish from Mazatlan, Mexico, and metal cattails from an artist in South Dakota.
But nearly everything else – including the brightly colored bicycle with the flowers in its front basket – are by him, or a collaboration between him in Charlene.
“I’ve never seen [a bicycle] this color, so this one ended up being chartreuse,” he said. “I thought the purple flowers went good with it, and my wife has been really good about doing the plants and so forth. She loves to read, so when I’m doing my sculpture she reads three or four books a week and she’s in heaven with her books.”
One of the first pieces to greet you as you walk up the Langager’s driveway is a fountain with a cast-iron stove, a pot on top of it constantly boiling over and a distraught cook made of barnwood, standing over it.
“I was looking through a magazine one day and I saw a lady had some barnwood pieces, and I thought, ‘I’ve got barnwood.’ And this belonged to my mother-in-law, the old cook stove. So I thought, I’m going to put something together featuring old Barnyard Betty with her pot boiling over and the lid up in her hand up there.’”
He has carved fish, a moose and an eagle, and one of his recent projects was making keepsake boxes for each of his four grandchildren filled with his pottery.
“I made four cedar chests, one for each one of them and a complete set of dinnerware,” he said. “I gave the first one to my granddaughter who just graduated from high school. I don’t figure I’ll be around when they get married and stuff like that.”
And then there is a piece he is calling “Vernal Equinox.”
“Of course, that means spring,” he explained.
The piece captures a moment in the lives of a family of pileated woodpeckers. Two young chicks sit in the nest inside a tree hollow, beaks open and eagerly waiting for a meal. The mother woodpecker has just fed one of the chicks, and the father woodpecker has landed on the tree with a fat, white grub for the other chick.
The birds are made of wood, hand-carved and painted., The hollow tree was sculpted, then covered in a pattern of mosaic glass. And each of the green leaves are copper enamel, fired individually in Langager’s kiln.
It is the result of hundreds of hours of work, with each detail showing Langager’s imagination and skill, his mastery of that aspect of the craft.
Langager is eager to describe how he made “Vernal Equinox,” but not a big one for self-congratulation on his remarkable piece.
“That was quite a project,” he said. “I really enjoyed doing it.”
Langager said that sometimes his ideas come to him when he sees an object that inspires him, and sometimes they happen when he is busy in his workshop.
“I have a hard time with a blank sheet of paper trying to come up with an idea. I’m not very good at it. I gotta work with my hands. I gotta keep my hands going. I’m not big on computers and cell phones, but I love clay and carving.”
He has given up large-scale pottery projects, but he’s far from done, continuing to explore woodworking, jewelry-making, chainsaw art and more.
“Too many ideas and too little time,” Langager said, laughing. “But it keeps me going. I’m never bored; I cannot say I’ve ever been bored in 20 years I’ve been here. It’s just not in my vocabulary. There’s always a project to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.