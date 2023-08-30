Background: This will be my third year teaching. I previously taught First Grade at Menahga Elementary. My first year I taught at Sunrise Elementary in North Branch, MN. I recently got engaged and decided to move back to the area to teach closer to family.
Education: I attended the University of WI-River Falls for my Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education.
Hometown: North Branch, Minn.
Family: I currently live with my fiance in North Branch, MN. We plan to get married next summer.
What are you looking forward to with the new job? I am looking forward to building new relationships with staff, students and their families. I would also love to get to know the community more and become involved in community activities. I have heard Hinckley has a great basketball team. I’m looking forward to going to their games.
Hobbies/Interests outside of teaching: In my free time I enjoy spending time with family and friends, going to the lake, reading, and making new recipes.
Background: I am a lifelong resident of Hinckley, 1999 Graduate of HFHS. I have spent many years as the GM of Tobies Station. This is my 1st year in education.
Education: Bachelors of Science in Business Management
Hometown: Hinckley
Family: My Fiance Carlyn, 15 year old son Izaiah, 13 year old son Izaac, and 5 year old daughter Cora
What are you looking forward to with your new job? Building relationships with students, being someone they know they can turn to for help of any kind, and having a positive influence on everyone I come in contact with.
Hobbies/interests: Spending time with my family, playing basketball and baseball with my two sons, and whatever my 5 year old daughter tells me I like to do!
School you’ll be working at: Hinckley Elementary School
Background: This will be my first year teaching. Last year I worked as a para in the preschool program. I ran my own childcare for a few years and I also have 14 years of medical experience as a clinic lab technician.
Education: I have my AAS in Early Childhood Education and Development and I just started my Bachelors program at SMSU!
Hometown: I grew up and graduated from Chisago Lakes, Minn.
Family: My husband Joe, three children Harvey, Piper and Iris, our dog Marley, and our two cats Penny and Rascal.
What are you looking forward to with the new job? Building relationships with my students and their families.
Hobbies/interests outside of teaching: Camping, fishing, painting, reading and spending time with my family and friends.
Education: I graduated from Isle High School with my 2-year Associates Degree from CLC. I then went to Concordia College in Moorhead, where I graduated with a double major in Mathematics and Education.
Hometown: Isle Minn.
Family: Daughter of David and Nancy Miller; Siblings: Megan and Daniel Miller
What are you looking forward to with the new job? I look forward to getting to know the staff, students, and the community.
Hobbies/interests outside of teaching:
I love to adventure whether it’s camping, hiking, hammocking, or doing other outdoor activities. I also love to spend time with my family playing board games and hanging out on the boat in the summer. I am also a mom to a cat (Lulu) and dog (Roscoe) who are my biggest joys.
School you’ll be working at: Hinckley-Finlayson High School
Background: Before teaching, I worked as a paraprofessional for two years at a school in White Bear Lake, MN. I loved working in special education and started graduate school to become a licensed special education teacher. Since starting my career as a special education teacher, I have mainly worked with 3rd through 5th graders. I am so excited to be working at HFHS with 7th graders through 12th graders.
Education:
Bachelor’s Degree: Winona State University in Therapeutic Recreation
Master’s Degree: Augsburg University in Minneapolis, MN for Special Education
Hometown: Hudson, Wis., but now live in Mora, Minn.
Family: Currently engaged.
I have two younger brothers. One brother is an OBGYN resident physician in Connecticut and the other brother just finished law school!
What are you looking forward to with the new job? I am so excited to be working with 7th through 12th Graders.
Hobbies/interests outside of teaching:
I love going for walks with my dog, Freyja, going for boat and kayak rides, swimming, traveling, trying new restaurants, reading, and playing board games.
School you’ll be working at: Hinckley Elementary School
Background: I have been working at Hinckley Elementary School for the past 3 years as a substitute teacher, as well as some long term positions, including first grade last year and working on the interventions team. I am currently pursuing my Elementary Teaching License.
Education: Bachelor of Science from St. Cloud State University and Graduate Teaching Licensure Program (currently) at The College of St. Scholastica. I will graduate in May 2024 after completing my student teaching hours in my own classroom.
Hometown: I grew up in Hinckley, Minn.
Family: I have one daughter, Kenna, who will be starting 8th grade this year. We also have a few cats.
What are you looking forward to with the new job? I am looking forward to seeing all of the students and staff again. Last year when I had a first grade classroom for the first 3 months of the school year, those students became just like my own children, so I can’t wait to get a new classroom “family”! It is fun to figure out all of the things they enjoy and find activities that make learning exciting for them.
Hobbies/interests outside of teaching: Since my career provides me an avenue to let my social side shine, I tend to enjoy more relaxing activites like painting, exploring outdoors, watching movies, or playing cards. Being with friends and family is also important to me, and I love to watch my daughter play sports!
My name is Gina Shervheim. I will be a 3rd grade teacher at the Hinckley Elementary School. My first classroom position was in kindergarten at Hinckley Elementary years ago and I also taught music at Finlayson Elementary. I have taught in other schools as well in 3rd and 6th grade. I have my Bachelors Degree in Elementary Education from St. Catherine University.
I was raised in North Saint Paul and then moved to Marine, Minnesota for my high school years. I graduated from Stillwater High School. Thirty years ago I moved to Pine County to be a part of a smaller community and I have loved the quiet, the opportunities and the people so I stayed and my roots are growing deep here.
I have nine children. Our oldest is 27 and the youngest is 12 years old.
It is a tough question to ask teachers what they look forward to in the upcoming year because there are so many things. The team at the Hinckley-Finlayson Schools is amazing and I look forward to working together with them to provide an encouraging, safe learning environment where every voice matters and every learner feels seen, special and capable. I look forward to working with curious 3rd graders and to help inspire them to never stop asking questions and to foster in them a lifelong love for learning. I look forward to helping learners build their skills and confidence as they set academic and social goals for the year. A phrase that I have hanging in our room says, ‘Reading gives your imagination Wings’ and I look forward to helping the 3rd graders to experience this reality more this year.
I like sports. I don’t play sports but I love watching them and I am an enthusiastic fan. I like theater, art, I am an animal lover and I enjoy traveling. I can get caught up reading historical fiction books and I also like tending to my plants. My biggest interest outside of teaching is being a supporter of my children. I am their biggest cheerleader as they grow and spread their wings to do their part in our world and I love how they all are finding their unique paths.
School you’ll be working at: Hinckley Elementary School
Background: This will be my 13th year in education, primarily serving as a classroom teacher in grades 3-5.
Education: Bachelors of Science in Elementary Education, Masters of Arts in Curriculum and Instruction in K-12 with a Reading Endorsement, Principal and Superintendent Licensures
Hometown: Thief River Falls, Minn.
Family: My husband Patrick, two children Parker and Maddie, and our puppy Charlie.
What are you looking forward to with the new job? Creating relationships with our students
Hobbies/interests outside of teaching: Crafting, interior design, updating our home, repurposing old furniture, camping or being outdoors, & drinking coffee!
Photo Provided
Name: Caitlin Anderson
Position: Junior high counselor
School you’ll be working at: Hinckley Elementary, Finlayson Elementary School, and Hinckley- Finlayson High School
Background: I have been a school counselor for the past 5 years and have worked with a wide age range of students. I love getting to know students and helping them through life’s challenges.
Education: I completed my undergraduate work at The College of Saint Scholastica in psychology. I then went on to gain my master in school counseling at The University of Wisconsin Superior.
Hometown: I grew up in Hugo, Minn.
Family: I have been married to my husband for 4 years in October. In February we welcomed our baby girl into the world.
What are you looking forward to with the new job? I am looking forward to the variety that I will get with this position and also being able to work with older kids again.
Hobbies/interests outside of teaching: I enjoy dancing, hiking, and playing with my daughter.
Photo Provided
Name: Jamie Dary
Position: Second Grade Teacher
School I’ll be working at: Hinckley Elementary
Photo Provided
Name: Nathan Brown
Position: 3rd Grade Teacher
School: Hinckley Elementary
Background: I’ve taught kindergarten and 2nd grade during the past two years, and this will be my third year of teaching.
Education: Graduate of UW-River Falls with a music minor.
Hometown: Forest Lake, Minn.
Family: Lisa, my mom, Steve, my dad, and my two brothers, Noah and Nick.
Looking forward to: Having the honor of teaching a new group of boys and girls in a grade I’ve never taught before.
Hobbies: I make children’s music under the name “Captain Cool Kid”, which can be streamed on Spotify and listened to on Youtube. I also like to read and play video
Photo Provided
Name: Jason Kempert
Position: Behavioral Interventionist
School: HFHS
Photo Provided
Name: Sara Ranger
Position: Preschool
School you’ll be working at: Hinckley Elementary School
Photo Provided
Name: Emily Miller
Position: 7th and 9th Grade Math
School you’ll be working at: HFHS
Background: This will be my first year teaching!
Photo Provided
Name: Elaina Johnson
Position: Special Education Teacher
School you’ll be working at: Hinckley-Finlayson High School
Photo Provided
Name: Kirsten Barnick
Position: First Grade Teacher
School you’ll be working at: Hinckley Elementary School
Photo Provided
Name: Jake Cross
Position: Long Term Sub
School you’ll be working at: Hinckley
Background: Taught Middle School the last 3 years in Apple Valley
Education: University of Minnesota Duluth
Hometown: Lakeville
Family: My girlfriend and I just purchased a home in Danbury and a new puppy this summer
What are you looking forward to with the new job? Looking forward to working at a new school with a different age group of students.
Hobbies/interests outside of teaching: Being outdoors and sports
Photo Provided
Photo Provided
Name: Janis Kislenger
Position: Teacher Title 1 Math and Reading
School you’ll be working at: Hinckley Elementary
Background: preschool-GED, urban and rural schools, Americorps, Mille Lacs Band Of Ojibwe
Education: University of St Cloud and St. Marys University
Hometown: Mora, Minn.
Family: two sons and one daughter. Five Grandchildren
What are you looking forward to with the new job?
I am looking forward to building successful relationships with my students, their families and the Hinckley community while helping students achieve their academic goals.
Hobbies/interests outside of teaching:
Community Volunteerism, gardening, travel, Reading, sports,movies,
Art and my pets. I have one dog and two cats.
Photo Provided
Name: Airra Saunders
Position: 7th and 8th Grade English Teacher
School you’ll be working at: Hinckley- Finlayson High School
Background: I grew up in both Wisconsin and Minnesota with my mom, dad, and ten brothers and sisters. This will be my 7th year teaching and my first full year at HF High School.
Education: Studied English Education at Bemidji State University
Hometown: Moose Lake, MN
Family: I have two beautiful children, Isla and Oliver
What are you looking forward to with the new job? I look forward to building relationships with my middle school students and reading a lot of good books.
Hobbies/interests outside of teaching: I love helping my boyfriend work on his farm in Hinckley.
Position: District MTSS Coordinator & Instructional Coach
School you’ll be working at: All three schools
Background: I grew up on a farm in southwestern Minnesota and was a first-generation college graduate.
Education: I am a licensed English teacher and also have a license in speech communication.
Hometown: Springfield, Minn.
What are you looking forward to with the new job? I’m looking forward to working with teachers and helping them help their students be even more successful.
Hobbies/interests outside of teaching: Visiting my mom, going to movies, reading, hanging out with friends, visiting new restaurants, and attending concerts.
Name: Shawn Welcher
Position: Teacher at the Empowered Learning Center
School you will be working at: Empowered Learning Center
Background: I grew up in Hinckley Minn., I was a part owner and manager of Cassidy’s restaurant for over 30 years. For the last two and a half years I have been a substitute teacher in the Hinckley Finlayson school District.
Education: Bachelor of Science in Home Economics
Home town: Hinckley Minn.
Family: Mother Sybil Welcher, Siblings Wendy Deming and Stacy Welcher, son Noah Welcher
What are you looking forward to with the new job: I am looking forward to bringing a new perspective into the classroom, and being able to draw upon my life experiences to help my students learn in a new way
Hobbies: Gardening, playing cards, spending time with family and friends
