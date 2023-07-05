Tim Adams

A few days ago we had a celebration in this country of 247 years of freedom. Freedom ... such a valuable and sought after dream. Countless wars have been fought for freedom. Because we’ve experienced freedom here for a number of generations, it’s easy for people in a country like the United States to take it for granted. But it’s illusive and fragile and doesn’t happen or continue automatically. And at the risk of being cliché, remember that freedom is never free! 

