A few days ago we had a celebration in this country of 247 years of freedom. Freedom ... such a valuable and sought after dream. Countless wars have been fought for freedom. Because we’ve experienced freedom here for a number of generations, it’s easy for people in a country like the United States to take it for granted. But it’s illusive and fragile and doesn’t happen or continue automatically. And at the risk of being cliché, remember that freedom is never free!
July 4th, Independence Day, has long been a big deal for me. Even back to my youth remembering our nation’s Bicentennial celebration of 200 years (yes, I’m this old). I will forever be grateful for being born and raised in this great nation and being able to experience that freedom. And as I see the news and watch the many current national and world events, I am reminded to never take it for granted!
As important and special as the Fourth of July is to me, July 2nd is actually a bigger deal for me. It was as a young man on July 2nd in 1975 that I experienced true freedom for the first time. That’s when God ceased being just a “religion” for me and I came to know Him personally! I found a freedom in that relationship with Him through Jesus that I never thought possible and it has literally and really and truly changed everything for me. Since that evening in 1975 at Camp Patmos on Kelly’s Island on Lake Erie, walking with Jesus through life for these last 48 years, I have seen Him do “exceedingly abundantly above all that I could ask or think or even dream!” [Ephesians 3:20]
Galatians 5 says, “It is for freedom that Christ has set us free.” And Jesus says in John 8:36, “If the Son [Jesus] sets you free, you will be free indeed.” It is possible to be free in Christ regardless of the current season of life or circumstances you’re going through right now. Jesus came and lived and died so that by grace through faith in Him you could be forgiven and free!
So my whole life I’ve been able to experience the freedom that this great nation provides ... and I’ve been able these last 48 years to experience what true freedom is, freedom and abundant life that is only found in Jesus. That relationship has defined my entire life and eternity. Your mileage may vary, but I would say along with David in Psalm 34:8, “Taste and see that the LORD is good. Oh, the joys of those who take refuge in him!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.