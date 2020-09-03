To the Editor:
I wish to thank the Pine City Pioneer for the Aug. 22 cartoon on mask wearing. As I access businesses in Pine City, I find information on mask wearing posted and most people, employees and customers, are very conscientious about wearing masks. However, there are still a few people who continue to ignore mask wearing in indoor public places or take it lightly. I have found this at a Pine City gas station, a restaurant, a shop and a hardware store.
I am older and have a medical condition that could be fatal should I contract COVID-19. I know that if I died, it wouldn’t matter to most people. But I am important to myself, my family and friends. Should this happen to someone you are close to, you might feel differently about wearing a mask.
I think of the many people, including my uncles and brother, who went off to WWII, Korea and Vietnam. They were asked to sacrifice their lives for their family, their friends and people they didn’t know. They didn’t know if they would come back alive. Now some people find just wearing a simple mask for a short time in public places too intrusive, too inconvenient.
Each of us has a responsibility to our family, our friends and people we don’t even know to use a mask in indoor public places. It’s a simple thing. Putting a mask in your pocket, in your purse is easy. You never know when you might need it.
Barbara Christensen
Pine City
