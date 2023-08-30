Hinckley Finlayson and Moose Lake Willow River

Hinckley Finlayson and Moose Lake Willow River go against each other in the second Saturday morning scrimmage held in Pine City this year. Other teams participating were Rush City, East Central, Braham, and Pine City.

 

 Connie Mikrot Photography

The Jaguars finished their 2022 season with a 5 - 5 record and look forward to competing in a tough Section 7AA - Blue Division again this season. Last year, the Jags were able to advance to the Section semifinals with a first round playoff win over Mesabi East. The win brought the Jaguars to a match up against a good Moose Lake Willow River team who was the eventual Section 7AA winner. 

