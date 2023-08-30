Hinckley Finlayson and Moose Lake Willow River go against each other in the second Saturday morning scrimmage held in Pine City this year. Other teams participating were Rush City, East Central, Braham, and Pine City.
The Jaguars finished their 2022 season with a 5 - 5 record and look forward to competing in a tough Section 7AA - Blue Division again this season. Last year, the Jags were able to advance to the Section semifinals with a first round playoff win over Mesabi East. The win brought the Jaguars to a match up against a good Moose Lake Willow River team who was the eventual Section 7AA winner.
For the upcoming 2023 season, the Jaguars will need to compete with the potential top teams from Aitkin, Crosby-Ironton and MLWR.
The Jaguars will lean heavily on their returning seniors: Trey Visser, Griffin Stiel, Bradlee Workman, Mathias Lenzen, Hunter Bork, Gabe Fredrick along with two first time Jaguars Dylan Lewis and Noah Brindamour.
Returning underclassmen include: Juniors - Ty Westrum, Isaac Westrum, Holden Williams, Stephan Klar, Landon Kirchmeier, Ethan Perrotti, Isaac Brindamour, Austin Bearhart and Tao Nelson.
Sophomores - Peyton Ammerman, Blake Carter, Zack Workman, Andre Buchanon, Sean Fredrick, Bryson Fulton, Jacory Carr, Darius St. John, Haeden Halloway, Parker Kendall, Aydin Bridges, Mason Klar and Tecumseh Fahrlander.
The freshmen joining the varsity level include: George Watrin, Hudson Bork, Carter Davis, Elijah Best, Levi Westrum and Nolan Klar.
There is a lot of young talent on this team and coaches are looking to combine this talent with the experience and leadership of Trey Visser (a three-year starting quarterback of an offense that had over 2900 yards of offense in 2022), running back Griffin Stiel (a 1000 all purpose yard player last year) and Hunter Bork (a second year starting offensive lineman).
The combination of talent and experience should create the opportunity for a great Jaguar season. The Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars will work hard and strive to reach their goal of being one of the top teams in section 7AA.
