Jane Robbins passed away Monday, July 10, 2023, at Rushseba Station in Rush City at the age of 87.
Jane was born on February 9, 1936, to Carl and Eda (Arlt) Carlson. She grew up in Plummer, Minnesota, was baptized at Redeemer Lutheran Church and graduated from Pershing High School. She met her husband Gerry in Thief River Falls, and they were married November 3, 1956, in Plummer.
After working at radio stations KTRF in Thief River Falls, KTOE in Mankato, KAGE in Winona, and KXGN in Glendive, Montana, in 1967, the Robbins became owners of WCMP AM and built WCMP FM in the late 80’s in Pine City. They worked hard building up the station and Jane hosted the “Robbins Nest” program. They sold the station in 1992. Soon after, she was employed by Pine Tech as Customized Training Representative, a job she loved until her retirement in 2017. She also worked as a travel agent.
Jane was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Pine City. She was faithful in worship and served on several committees through the years. She and Gerry donated Zion’s beautiful Rodgers organ, and the carillon. They also gave the electronic sign and gave toward other improvements. They started Zion’s Annual Christmas Concert and served as hosts.
Jane was a member of the Pine Area Lions and won several awards through the years, including Lion of the Year. Both she and Gerry were Ruby Stone Donors to the Lions Club International Foundation.
Jane also gave back to her community by serving on the Pine City Council for about 10 years and mayor for 20 years. She was awarded Citizen of the Year in 1983 and won the 2008 C.C. Ludwig Award from the League of Minnesota Cities for her “vision, statesmanship, and unwavering commitment to the public good.”
Jane is survived by her nieces and nephews, their families, and many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gerry; parents Carl and Eda (Arlt) Carlson; sister and brother-in-law Violet and Warren Willenburg; brothers and sisters-in-law Burton and Joyce and Merlin and Judy Carlson; niece Anita Carlson.
Reverend Glen Kleppe will officiate the funeral service for Jane on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Pine City. A time of visitation and reviewal is planned from 4-8 p.m. on Friday July 14 at Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City and also one hour prior to the service at the church. The interment will take place in Birchwood Cemetery, Pine City.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church of Pine City or the Pine Area Lions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.