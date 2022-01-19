Creamy Tomato Basil Soup
1/4 c. butter
1/4 c. flour
1/4 c. yellow onion, diced
1/4 c. carrots, diced
1 tsp. paprika
1 Tbsp. basil
1-1/2 milk
3 c. heavy cream
2 Tbsp. chicken bouillon
2 c. water
Salt and pepper to taste
1 c. tomato juice
2 cans (14 oz.) diced tomatoes with juice
In a medium stock pot, sauté onions and carrots in the butter. Add paprika and basil sauté until tender. Add flour to make a roux. Add water, milk, cream and chicken bouillon and bring to a simmer. When soup starts to simmer add tomatoes and juice. Bring soup back to simmer and taste, add salt and pepper to taste. Serves approximately 12 servings. Can substitute 2 cups of chicken stock for the chicken bouillon and water.
Beef Dumpling Soup
1 lb. beef stewing meat, cubed
1 envelope dry onion soup mix
6 c. hot water
2 carrots, peeled and shredded
1 tomato, peeled and chopped
1 celery rib, finely chopped
2 cloves garlic
1/2 tsp. dried basil
1/4 tsp. dill
1 c. buttermilk biscuit mix
1 Tbsp. finely chopped parsley
6 Tbsp. milk
Place meat in slow cooker. Sprinkle with onion soup mix. Pour water over meat. Add carrots, celery, tomato, basil, garlic and dill. Cover. Cook on low 4-6 hours, or until meat is tender. Combine biscuit mix and parsley. Stir in milk with fork until moistened. Drop dumplings by teaspoonfuls into pot. Cover. Cook on high 30 minutes. Makes 6 servings.
