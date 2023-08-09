Jeffrey Kuzel

December 16, 1966 - August 2, 2023
Jeff Kuzel of Rock Creek passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023 at his home at the age of 56 after a long courageous battle with cancer.
Jeffrey James Kuzel was born Dec. 16, 1966 to Richard and Dianne (Mott) Kuzel in Coon Rapids, Minn. Jeff grew up in Rock Creek on Glendale Avenue and graduated from Pine City High School in 1985. He continued his education at the University of Minnesota Duluth and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business. He was employed with Lake Air Products for the past 24 years. An excellent multi-sport athlete in high school, Jeff could have played sports for UMD but chose to work to put himself through college.
Jeff was a great friend to everyone and enjoyed watching his favorite sports with family and friends, especially the Minnesota Vikings. He had a passion for golf and never missed a PGA Tournament. Jeff loved spending time at the lake listening to music and giving pontoon rides to everyone.
Jeff and Lynette Gallmeier were married on July 10, 1993 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Pine City. He was immensely proud of all three daughters and their accomplishments. Jeff loved to travel, taking his family on trips, prior to leaving he researched the entire trip knowing ahead of time what sites to visit and where to eat. Jeff was blessed with a good sense of direction and very rarely needed to read a map. He especially enjoyed Sunday dinners spending time with family. He was a great cribbage player, loved “wordle”, enjoyed the outdoors hunting and riding his side-by-side with friends and family. He loved his Glendale Avenue neighbors and considered them family. Jeff was an active member and past president of the Rock Creek Lions.
Jeff was a loving husband, an amazing dad, papa, son, and brother. He was the best mentor and always giving good advice. His pride and joy were his four grandchildren.
Jeff is survived by his loving wife of 30 years Lynette; daughters Nikki (Quent) Patzoldt, Mariah (Eric) Skalicky, Emmy Rae Kuzel (Nicolas Stolp); grandchildren Paisleigh Patzoldt, Bryer Patzoldt, Kinsley Skalicky, Berkley Skalicky; parents Richard “Dick” and Dianne Kuzel; sister Alana (Todd) Hansen all of Pine City; nephews Graham Hansen, Garrity Hansen; mother/father-in-law Selena & Mike Carlson of Sturgeon Lake; sister-in-law Lisa (Frans) Carlson of Princeton; brother-in-law Sheldon Gallmeier of Pine City; kidney donor Randy Kuzel of Circle Pines; furry companions Lily and Lucy; many other relatives and good friends.
He is preceded in death by his infant twin sisters Kimberly & Kelly Kuzel; grandparents Jim & Elizabeth Kuzel, Phil & Nina Dickey; father-in-law Donald Gallmeier; brother-in-law Henry Karsten; many aunts and uncles.
Pastor John Stiles will officiate at funeral services for Jeff: 11 a.m.; Saturday, August 12, at the Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Pine City. A gathering of friends and family from 5-8:00 p.m. Friday (8/11) at the Swanson Funeral Chapel and one hour prior to the service at the church. The interment will take place in the Rock Creek Cemetery in Rock Creek.
Funeral arrangements for Jeffrey Kuzel are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
