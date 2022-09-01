Jodell “Jody” Pangerl

Jodell Marie Pangerl was born October 20, 1956 to James and Marcella (Runa) Pangerl in Robbinsdale, Minn. Jody and her family lived in the Twin Cities area until shortly before Jody was ready to start first grade.
Her parents purchased a farm on Highway 70 and the family relocated to Pine City. Jody attended a country school located in Rock Creek from the first through fifth grade, transferring to the Pine City Schools in the sixth grade. In 1974, Jody graduated from Pine City High School.
When Jody was in her teens, the one thing she wanted most was to be a nurse and help others. She volunteered as a candy striper at the Lakeside Nursing Home. She worked at Dave’s Truck Stop. After high school graduation Jody enrolled in the nursing program at the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth. In the spring of 1978, she graduated with a B.S. degree in nursing, completing a lifelong dream. Her first nursing position was at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.
After the sudden death of her mother Marcy, in the fall of 1978, Jody resigned from her nursing position at St. Mary’s and moved home to help her dad and younger brother Ferd. Jody began employment with Hillcrest Nursing Home in Rush City and returned to working part-time at Dave’s Truck Stop. While living in Pine City, Jody enjoyed a group of special girlfriends fondly known as the “The Lip Sisters”.
In 1984, Jody moved to Bethel, Alaska where she was employed at the local hospital in the emergency room. On occasion she would assist with the neonatal infants that needed specialized care in Anchorage, Alaska. It was in Bethel she met and married Gary Utt on June 28, 1986. In 1988, they relocated to Fort Lee, Va. Jody worked at a private hospital an hour from Fort Lee and their daughter Laura was born there. In 1993, Jody and Laura returned to Pine City.
Jody loved to travel and visited several countries throughout Europe: England, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Spain.
In the late 1990’s Jody gave up her nursing career due to health problems. After retirement, she enjoyed spending her time sewing, baking, gardening and arranging silk flowers. She especially loved spending time with Alexis and truly enjoyed being a grandmother.
Jody is survived by her daughter Laura Dennis; grandchild Alexis Dennis both of Pine City; brother Michael (Susan) Pangerl of Brooklyn Park; sister-in-law Sandy Pangerl of Pine City; nieces Kadi (Dan) Edberg of Stacy, Sara (Justin) Tveit of Blaine, Stefanie (Ryan) Jones of Bloomington; great-nephews Tanner and Landon Tveit of Blaine, Jude Jones of Bloomington; aunts Agnes Kryzer and Kathryn Schlaeger both of Pine City; uncle John (Alice) Runa of White Bear Lake; several cousins, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents James & Marcella Pangerl; step-mother Carol Pangerl; brother Thomas (Ferd) Pangerl.
Monsignor Aleksander Suhan will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial for Jody: 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pine City. A time of visitation and reviewal is planned from 5-8 p.m., Tuesday Sept. 30, with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m., at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City. There will also be a time of visitation and reviewal that will take place one hour prior to the Mass in the St. Anthony Commons area at the church. The interment will take place in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Pine City.
Memorials in Jody’s memory may be directed to:
Disabled American Veterans Association, 20 W. 12th St., 3rd Floor, St. Paul, MN 55155; or the American Diabetes Association, 715 Florida Ave. S., Suite 307, Golden Valley, MN 55426.
Funeral and Cremation Service~Swanson Chapel~Pine City.
