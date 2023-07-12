2 cans (16 oz. each) spicy chili beans, drained but not rinsed
1 can diced tomatoes, undrained
1/2 c. chili sauce
1 Tbsp. brown sugar, packed
1 Tbsp. white vinegar
2 tsp. ground mustard
1 tsp. garlic powder
1/2 tsp. salt
Cook bacon in 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat, stirring frequently, until brown and crisp; drain bacon on paper towels and drain fat from skillet. Cook beef and onions in same skillet over medium heat 8 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until beef is brown; drain well. Mix beef mixture, bacon and remaining ingredients in slow cooker. Cover and cook on low heat setting 4 to 5 hours. Serve as a topping for hot dogs. Topping will hold on low heat setting up to 2 hours; stir occasionally. Makes 24 servings (1/4 cup each).
Chicago Dog Salad
1/4 c. yellow mustard
2 Tbsp. vinegar
1 rounded tsp. sugar
4 Tbsp. vegetable oil
1/2 med. red onion, thinly sliced
1/2 of 16-oz. bag shredded cabbage
1 romaine heart, shredded
2 tomatoes, diced
2 sour or garlic pickles, chopped
Salt and pepper
8 pork or beef hot dogs, cut into 1-inch thick slices on an angle
Combine mustard, vinegar, sugar, and 3 tablespoons of vegetable oil. Add the onions, cabbage, romaine, tomatoes, and pickles and toss the salad. Season with salt and pepper. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add in remaining 1 tablespoon vegetable oil. Arrange the sliced dogs in a single layer. Sear them a couple of minutes on each side. Remove to paper towels to drain. To serve plate up the salad and top with the dogs. Makes 4 servings.
