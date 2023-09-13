June Anderson

June 24, 1941 - August 22, 2023
June Darlene (Gustafson) Anderson of Sandstone, Minn. passed away on Aug. 22, 2023 at Essentia Health-Sandstone. She was 82 years old.
June was born on June 24, 1941, at her parent’s farm in Sandstone, Minn. She was the twelfth child born to Walter and Amy Gustafson. She attended the one room schoolhouse at Dell Grove and in the ninth grade transferred to Sandstone High School. She met her husband Clifford in the country, where both grew up and then in the city, later, where they worked. They brought into this world five children: Carol, Sherri, Terri, David and Nichole. June and Cliff decided to move back to the country life they both loved and settled their final years in Sandstone, Minn.
June adored children. Her grand and great grandchildren were the highlight of her later years. She was always so proud of their accomplishments even though she lived nearly two hours or more from most of them. Visits from grandchildren were so cherished for her and Cliff. June taught all her children to pray and memorize scripture and was on her knees faithfully at her bedside praying diligently to her Lord, Jesus Christ on behalf of all of our family. Her church was very much part of her family, as it should be. Blessed is she and blessed are we because of her!
Our beloved sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend joined the realm of Heavens’ Glory on Aug. 22, 2023. June’s life was dedicated to sharing her Lord and Savior with everyone she could reach by teaching bible studies for many years. Even when she was disabled after cancer treatment, she continued her bible studies for family and friends online daily until death. Her final bible study was simply a three-word message, “Jesus is calling.” Indeed, He was! June was brave, enterprising, and adventurous, even in her later years she managed her own store in Sandstone called Country Bargains. She requested her funeral be an event of celebration and joy. Her life was not without trials, much physical suffering and such sorrows as life inevitably brings; but it did not keep her from sharing her contagious smile and encouragement with all whom she encountered. Her unwavering faith in God was an example to all and she is now enjoying the eternal life that she had so earnestly longed for and taught others about.
She traveled with family by cruise ship as far as Alaska, the Caribbean and Hawaii but loved adventures that featured Christian themes such as Noah’s Ark and Branson’s many Christian themed shows and events most. One of her greatest joys was celebrating the large Gustafson family reunions. Cliff and June along with the Carlson’s were the main founders of the Sandstone Riders Saddle Club where they spent many long hours creating the club that still exists today.
June has left behind her spouse of 63 years; Clifford Anderson; her children, Carol (Michael) Hawke, Sherri Anderson, Terri (Larry) Garner, David (Pamela) Anderson and Nichole Dorau, Jon Dorau; grandchildren, Danny (Crystal) Hansen, Joseph (Jennifer) Hansen, Joshua (Katie) Hawke, Rachael (Nicholas) Cochrane, Elisa (Daniel) Volk, Luke (LeeAnn) Garner, Angela (Zachary) Burke, Cody Garner, Michael (Ashli) Anderson, Cassandra (Mike) Byers, Mathew (Jill) Anderson, Wyatt Dorau; great grandchildren, Jade, Anna and Aubrie Hansen, Emily and Julia Hansen, Olive and Eden Volk, Finley, Easton, Hazel and Holland Garner, Peyton, Judah, Ezra, Silas, Ezekiel and Landon Barker, Carter and Connor Byers, Logan, Zekariah and Jaxyn Anderson; her siblings, Wayne Gustafson, Willard (Nancy) Gustafson, Stanley (Jo) Gustafson; sisters, Louise (LeRoy) Nystrom and Karen (Larry) Helwig; sister-in-law, Helen (Lawrence) Gustafson; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
June was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Amy (Magnuson) Gustafson; brothers, Lawrence, Albert, Billy, Harold; sisters, Dorothy (Melvin) Rostberg, Ruth (Alvin) Lind, Agnes (Donald) Youngdahl and Elaine (Russell) Williams.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Harvest Christian School in honor of June’s memory.
A Celebration of Life was held for June at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at the Sandstone Evangelical Free Church located at 522 North Main Street, Sandstone, Minn. with Pastor Cundiff and Pastor Gustafson officiating. Visitation was held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, Minn.
