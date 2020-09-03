10 Years Ago, 2010
Family and friends remember USMC Master Sergeant Daniel Fedder.Throughout Pine City last week, people talked of their memories of U.S. Marine Corps Master Sergeant Daniel L. Fedder. Daniel Fedder’s life was cut short at age 34 when he was killed in Afghanistan on Aug. 27 while working as an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) specialist.
Local authorities believe they have apprehended the parties responsible for a summer burglary spree that spanned more than a half dozen counties in central Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
25 Years Ago, 1995
Pine City’s First Presbyterian Church, the oldest church in the area, turns 125 this year. A committee from the church has been working since June to prepare for the 125th anniversary celebration to be held on Sunday, Sept. 17. Faith, according to Betty Karas, is what makes a church survive 125 years. “That,” she said, “and volunteers!”
For the first time in the history of Pine City Country Club, a senior golfer won both the club championship and the seniors championship. Ken Kaiser dropped a 35 ft. putt on No. 2 to win a sudden death playoff with Mike Sauser and claim the club championship title Sunday, Aug. 27.
50 Years Ago, 1970
Fire of unknown cause completely destroyed the former Beroun Lumber company building early last Friday morning. Pine City firemen were called out at 5:35 a.m.
Navy Ensign Edwrd C. Buhr, husband of the former Barbara J. Sausen of Pine City, received his commission as a Navy officer after completing an intense course of instruction under the Naval Aviator program at the Naval Air Station in FL.
By votes taken among the football players, Greg Wallin and Dave Henschel are the co-captains for the 1970 PCHS football team.
The football coaching staff acquired a new assistant this past week. Mr. Rohweder, who will be teaching the boys phy. ed classes, joined the coaching staff and will be working with Mr. Connaker.
75 Years Ago, 1945
Delbert Delaney was hiredto fill the vacancy of janitor at the court house, at a salary of $100 per month.
The total enrollment for the first day of school was 590. There were 217 in the first six grades, 161 in the junior high and 212 in senior high.
That some day, not far distant, the common housefly and the mosquito will be as extinct as the dinosaur and so will the diseases these insects now carry, is the bright expectations of Dr. Paul Muller and Dr. Paul Lauger. They have reason for their expectations for they are the men who gave DDT, the miracle insectacide, the U.S. Army and worldwide public health. The scientists asserted that with proper control, flies and mosquitos and other harmful insects can be eliminated entirely from the United States. They warned, however, that it is a job for entomologists.
100 Years Ago, 1920
Many fairs are announced for Pine county, including the Pine County fair, Pioneer fair at Cloverton, the fair at the Chengwatana townhall, Askov fair, community fair at Bruno, Korn and Klover Karnival at Hinckley.
Match lighting gasoline lamps, a gasoline lamp that gives a very bright but soft light of 300 candle power. Easy on the eyes, many old people do not need glasses when using this lamp. Brighter than electricity. Perfectly safe. No wicks to trim, no dirty chimneys. Lighted with a common match. $8.95
Babe Ruth may be “King of Swat” and Tris Speaker may load both American and National Leagues with an average of better than 400 with the stick...but why speak of trifles when Pine City and Hinckley clash next Sunday at Hinckley.
125 Years Ago, 1895
F. Rybak, the gentleman that purchased the rink and is fitting the same up for a store departed for his home at New Prague on Thursday noon’s train. He will have charge of the work from now on and will also run the store.
School commenced on Tuesday with an attendance of over 200, which is about seventy-five more than there is actually room for. The people of this place expect good results from the teachers, and yet they crowd seventy-five pupils more than should be into the school house, and expect four teachers to handle them.
