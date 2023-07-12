Karen Bachman

Karen Sylvia Bachman (Smith) of Bruno, Minn.passed away at Moose Lake Village Care Center on Saturday, July 1, 2023. She was 78 years old.
Karen was born on Aug. 10, 1944, in Pine City Village to her parents Homer and Evelyn (Kohlkase) Smith. She graduated from Pine City High School in 1952. Karen had an adventurous streak and lived in a few places such as Pine City, Shakopee, Hinckley, Champlin, East Bethel until she found a place she felt was home and that was Bruno, Minn.. During her time in Shakopee, Karen married her husband, Vern Bachman on Aug. 30, 1963.
Karen was a people person and enjoyed working as a waitress and bartender, but her favorite occupation was being a housewife. If Karen had a free moment, you could find her in her garden tending plants or out on the lake trying to catch her favorite fish. Everyone knew though that Karen’s most prized moments were the times she could spend with her friends, grandchildren, and great-grand kids. Karen did have a task that didn’t bring a smile to her face, but she would say it was her “favorite” thing to do and that was shoveling snow like any true Minnesotan.
Karen is survived by her son, Tim (Kim) Bachman of Sturgeon Lake; grandson, Nick (Haley Psyck) Bachman of Finlayson; granddaughter, Ashley (Chris Norell) Bachman of Sturgeon Lake; brother, Gary Smith of Crosby; great grandchildren, Kayleigh, Sawyer, Westin, Brynlee, and the newest addition in January 2024; plus, many nieces and nephews.
Karen is preceded in death by her husband, Vern; parents, Homer and Evelyn; brother, Ron Smith; sister, Bev (Karl) Kusano; brother-in-law, Don (Joann) Bachman.
A funeral service will be held for Karen at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bruno, Minn., with Pastor Jim Gerf officiating. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place following the service at the Bruno Cemetery.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, Minn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.