Karen Lea “Gigi” Leppanen, 75, Sturgeon Lake, formerly of Hinckley, died peacefully at her daughter’s home on Thursday, July 6, 2023 with family by her side.
She was born in Graceville, Minn. on June 25, 1948 to Edward and Ardell Ewald. Karen grew up in Easter Township near Browns Valley and on the South Dakota side of Lake Traverse. She attended school in Easter Township and graduated from Wilmont High School before attending one year of business college. Karen moved to Minneapolis and later to Colorado where she lived until 1976 when she moved back to Minneapolis.
In 1979, Karen moved to Hinckley where she found a special place to call her home and told everyone she was a “self-proclaimed daughter of a black land farmer.” Karen cultivated this property into an amazingly, beautiful garden as she grew roses, fruit trees, and hostas.
Besides gardening, Karen loved fishing and was always happy when she could have a fresh catch of bullheads! She was a homemaker and did daycare through the years. Karen later worked as a housekeeper at Grand Casino and was entertained by her title of EVS (Environmental Services). In 2020, Karen moved to her daughter’s home due to health reasons.
One of her joys while living in Sturgeon Lake was a daily drive to the Duquette Store.
The family want to thank the amazing staff of St. Croix Hospice who helped her maintain a comfortable quality of life during her last moments. Karen will forever be remembered for being grateful, giving, and having an amazing love for her grandchildren. She also will be remembered for her excitement during Christmas and opening gifts.
She will be lovingly remembered by her two children: Kaireen (Brian Sylvester) Leppanen and Clinton (Sondra) Leppanen; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents: Edward and Ardell Ewald; four brothers; two sisters; grandson: Justis Leppanen; great grandson: Brantley Christopherson; and her significant other: James Waldron.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. service on Friday, July 14, 2023 in Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
