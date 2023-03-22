Kathy Hambly passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023, at her home in Pine City.
Kathleen Ann (Bengson) Hambly was born March 13, 1954, in Duluth Minn. to Merrill and Anna (Hyland) Bengson. She grew up in Cloquet, Minn., until 1970, when her family moved to Phoenix, Ariz. for a year, prior to locating in Pine City. She graduated from Pine City High School in 1972.
Kathy was extremely family oriented. She met Dick when he ate at the 61-Way Café owned by her parents. They were married April 14, 1973. She enjoyed road trips, camping, jigsaw puzzles, church callings and activities, and family time. She was also noted for having the talent to cook, bake, and prepare any kind of food ever thought of. She was extremely artsy—craftsy, enjoying knitting, crocheting, and tatting. She and Dick attempted to attend as many athletic, musical, and theatrical events as possible to show support for their children and grandchildren.
She is survived by husband, Dick Hambly; children Rick Hambly of Woodbury, Minn.; Tim Hambly of San Jacinto, Calif.; Laura (Justin) Anderson of Stansbury Park, Utah; Amy (Adam) Dierkhising of Spring Lake Park, Minn.; David Hambly of North Branch, Minn.; Dan Hambly of Pine City, Minn.; extended family Kayla Hambly of Pine City; 12 grandchildren; sisters, Bev Seafolk of Rush City, Minn.; Dorothy Kohl of Pine City; and one brother-in-law John (Pat) Hambly of Turtle Lake, Wis.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Merrill and Anna Bengson; in laws, Wayne and Lila Hambly; sister, Deana Howard, and brother in-law, Lee Howard.
Funeral services for Kathy: 2 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Pine City. A gathering of family and friends is planned from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursday, March 23 at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City and also one hour prior to the service at the church.
