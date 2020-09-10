The tragic loss of Pine County DNR Conservation Officer Eugene Wynn in April 2019 is a reminder of how cold water can be fatal to even the most experienced boaters; and as summer turns to fall in Minnesota, the DNR is urging safety because 2020 is already turning out to be the deadliest year for boaters in nearly a decade.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reports that so far this year, 13 people have lost their lives in boating accidents in Minnesota – the highest number since 2011 at the same point of the year. The two most common causes of boating fatalities in the state are capsizing and falling overboard, and such incidents are more likely to be deadly during the spring and fall cold-water periods.
The most recent such incident in the region was the death of a 62-year-old man on Long Lake in Aitkin County, who drowned after the kayak he was fishing from somehow capsized. Another boater, who had trolled past the kayaker about 15 minutes previously, heard shouts for help. They were from another person who had seen the man lying face-down in the lake, still seated in his kayak which was floating on its side. The man, who was still wearing his lifejacket, was brought to shore where CPR was started, to no avail.
With Minnesotans continuing to enjoy the outdoors and boating in record numbers, the DNR recently issued a press release encouraging swimmers and boaters to stay safe.
“Staying safe on the water isn’t just about checking things off a list – it’s a mindset,” said Adam Block, state boating law administrator in the DNR Enforcement Division. “Once you have that mindset, you’ll keep yourself safer and be a positive role model for other people learning how much fun there is to be had on Minnesota’s waters.”
DNR conservation officers remind all boaters to be cognizant of the dangers that arise as the water temperatures fall.
“We’re entering a transition period when the water temperature will start dropping, so now’s the time to prepare,” said Rodmen Smith, director of the DNR Enforcement Division. “All boaters should put safety above everything else, but new boaters, in particular, need to understand the risks associated with late-season boating and the steps they can take to minimize those risks.”
Boaters should keep the following in mind as they hit the water:
• Wear a life jacket (foam is more effective than inflatables during the cold-water season). It’s the one thing most likely to help people survive a fall into cold water.
• Distribute weight evenly and abide by manufacturer’s weight limits to reduce the likelihood of falling overboard.
• Have a means of communication. Boaters also should let other people know where they’re going and when they plan to return.
• Watch the weather to avoid shifting winds or storms.
• Even strong swimmers can be incapacitated quickly after a fall into cold water.
