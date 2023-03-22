Kenneth Yocum

December 30, 1940 - March 15, 2023
Kenneth Alan Yocum was called from his earthly home to his heavenly home with his God and Savior on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Northern Pines Assisted Living in Pine City at the age of 82.
Kenneth Alan was born Dec. 30, 1940 to Kenneth Earl and Ruth Leona (Kelsey) Yocum in Grants Pass, Ore.
After their return to Hinckley, Sharon, William, and Jerry were added to the family. In 1946, Kenneth Earl was killed in a train/truck accident. The family remained in the Hinckley area and Ruth married Calvin M. Harth in 1948 and had four more children: Deborah, Calvin John, and twins, Penelope and Patricia. They lived seven miles east of Hinckley where Kenneth Alan learned to work on the farm – something he would enjoy all his life.
Kenneth Alan attended Cloverdale Country School and later, Hinckley High School from which he graduated in 1959. He was involved in a Christian youth group during his last few years of High School. Also during this time, he attended Grindstone Lake Bible Camp where he accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior – a decision that would guide him for the rest of his life. After graduating from High School, he enrolled at Northwestern Bible College of St. Paul for one year. Then he enlisted in the Army for the G. I. Bill help for future college. His active service duty was in Germany – a station he enjoyed immensely and spoke of often. Following his Honorable Discharge he enrolled in, and graduated from Pillsbury Baptist Bible College.
Kenneth Alan did many things, but he loved his Lord, the “land” and animals – all while being very involved in youth work. He was a founding member of Grace Baptist Church of Pine City and served as Sunday School Teacher, Song Leader, Treasurer, and other positions of leadership. He worked at Plastech for 31 years, during which he overcame cancer three times. In his last weeks at Northern Pines Assisted Living, he never failed to have a smile for a nurse or an aide.
Ken is survived by his siblings Sharon (Bruce) Sundvall of Baudette, Bill (Kay) Yocum of Pine City, Calvin (Cece) Harth of Hinckley, Penny (Michael) Newsom of Cokato, Patricia (Reed) Owens of Hinckley; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Earl Yocum; mother Ruth Harth; step-father Calvin Harth; brother Jerry Yocum; sister Debra Johnson.
Pastor Tim Stratton will officiate the funeral service for Ken: 11 a.m.; Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the Grace Baptist Church in Pine City with a time of visitation and reviewal one hour prior to the service at the church. The interment will take place at Clover Cemetery in Clover Township at a future date.
Memorials in Ken’s memory may be directed to the: Grace Baptist Church, 10634 Fairway Road, Pine City, MN 55063
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City~Swanson Chapel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.