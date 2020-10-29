10 Years Ago, 2010
In the 2010 general election, Pine City voters approved a $1.65 million bond referendum for a new fire hall. Robin Cole was picked to become the next sheriff of Pine County, with 5,319 votes to incumbent Mark Mansavage’s 5,093 votes. Mitch Pangerl beat incumbent Ed Montbriand for Pine County District 2, while incumbent Steve Hallan beat Bob Neubauer in District 1. Paul Miller and Mary Kay Sloan were elected to the city council.
An Oct. 26 fire fanned by high winds gutted the old Birchview Inn in Pokegama Township. But despite their loss, owners Al and Bonnie Brennhofer are grateful that their home – just six feet away from the walls of the Birchview –was saved from the flames by local firefighters.
Kanabec Hospital has announced that it will take on a new name next year: FirstLight Health System.
25 Years Ago, 1995
Since 1978, Jim and Kandi Koppen have operated a pharmacy in Pine City’s Pine Plaza. Recently, they decided to sell that aspect of their business and focus on the gift and collectible lines they’ve built up over the years. The sale of their pharmacy to Pamida means the community’s last corner drugstore is closing.
For the fourth time, Aggie Mansavage’s Pine City garden has been profiled in the Minnesota Horticulturist magazine.
Pine City history was on the auction block Saturday when Clarence Nordstrom, a local pioneer and a legend in the draft horse industry, sold most of his plows, carriages and the horses used to pull them.
50 Years Ago, 1970
Hans Grandt, of rural Pine City, who has served continually on the Pine County Fair Board since 1920, was recently presented a certificate of appreciation by the Pine County Agriculture Society for his 50 years of dedicated service.
In Rush City a petition is being circulated to half the government’s land acquisition of private land along the St. Croix River.
Attorney General Douglas Head announced today that Pine City will receive $320 this week to cover part of the cost of training one of its police officers.
Marlene K. Skalicky, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Skalicky of Hinckley, became the bride of LeRoy R. Bible, son of Mrs. Mary Bible of Pine City.
75 Years Ago, 1945
Melford Swanson, Pine City mortician, has started construction of a new funeral chapel, which will be built on th corner just west of the building now being used as a chapel. He recently purchased this lot from Walter Schwartzwald when the building he now occupies was sold to Grant Thompson by Mrs. Neubauer.
The REA generating plant located between Braham and Cambridge went into operation on Wednesday, Oct. 24 and began generating electricity over the lines of the P.I.C.K. cooperative electric.
Mrs. Clara Anderson and son, Harold, will open an Eat Shoppe in the Art Johnson building across from the Gehl Oil Co. station on Highway 61 within the next week.
100 Years Ago, 1920
Jack Karsky has bought out his partner, Dick Ruby, in the local dray line and will operate the business himself this winter. Messrs. Karsky and Ruby purchased the dray business from Geo. Sherwood about a year ago and have operated it together since that time.
Mrs. Richard Holetz entertained 35 friends last Friday evening, in honor of Miss Mary Korbel, whose marriage to Jos. Hoeltz will occur sometime this month. A complete set of aluminum cooking utensils was presented to Miss Korbel.
Mrs. Wiseman was busy all day Tuesday driving elderly women voters of the village downtown so they might vote. Many were able to vote on this account that would have been unable to otherwise.
125 Years Ago, 1895
It is interesting to study feminine fashions, because the keen observer can detect their trend. Take it in the matter of sleeves. The first was a compromise between the tight and the puffed sleeve, then the puff gradually became a balloon ascension, which was modified as the puff crept from the shoulder toward the elbow where it now promises to linger for a season.
Mr. M. F. Reynolds, of Steele County, who came to this place with J. C. Mosier, of Waseca County, with a span of horses, disposed of them to Ole Gilberts, of Rock Creek, for 80 acres of land on the St. Croix Road about six miles from this village. He bought the land for speculation as he owns one of the finest farms in Steele County.
