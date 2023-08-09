A new developer has come forward to pick up where the last one left off in redeveloping the former Lakeside Nursing Home into Pine Technical and Community College student housing.
Fred Stelter came forward in June with a plan for the building similar to the previous developer’s dormitory-style housing. Numerous discussions have taken place between the developer, PTCC officials, city and county staff, Pine City residents and others to address the project, according to a report given by Pine City Community Development Director Mike Gainor.
A parking variance was approved by the Pine County Planning Commission and brought back to the city council.
Gainor said at the Aug. 2 regular council meeting that the planning commission has reviewed it and said that it meets the performance standards for a mixed use district. The problems fell with the DNR in that it is an impervious surface. “We submitted to the DNR, and they issued no opinion which is very positive,” said Gainor. “We’re going to work with neighbors, college, developer, and county on safety in traveling from the facility to the college. If the agreement with the developer goes south, then the parking variance goes away.”
Stelter addressed the city council saying, “Joe Mulford has been good to work with and has made an impact on the community and me. I was that kid who needed an opportunity in life. We want to have a safe environment and productive environment. I can’t do this alone and need the help of the community.”
He added he expected to spend approximately $250,000 to get the building up and running. The council had discussion in favor of the project and parking variance which would allow 100 units of parking for 82 units of dormitory-style housing.
Stelter added that the college would have language in the lease that if a student is goofing off, they can get kicked out and that they would be hiring a housing coordinator. “And we will have a part-time or full-time maintenance worker there,” he added.
Mayor Carl Pederson said, “It’s going to take all three of us partners to make something happen. It’s a good building to repurpose for this purpose and makes sense.”
The resolution to approve the parking variance was unanimously approved.
Other development news, hotel prospect discussions
Gainor also said in his report that he has reached out to the Grandstay Hotel development team and said he heard back from a representative who reported that they have been in contact with the owner of the property across from McDonalds. They are planning a trip to Pine City to meet with local banks.
