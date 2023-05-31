“The biggest highlight of the meet was the girls 4x400m relay team winning with a new school record time! The girls team consisting of Summer Thieman (63.7 sp), Arissa Rydberg (64.4 sp), Vivian Lahti (64.2 sp), and Sophie Lahti (63.4 sp) finished in a time of 4:15.86,” reported a very excited coach Jared Clementson.
The girls team placed second out of six teams. Summer Thieman won the 200m dash in a PB time of 27.70. Lena Roubinek won the shot put with a toss of 32 feet 6 inches. Teresa Root won the high jump with a height of 4 feet 10 inches. Katey Thieman placed 2nd in the triple jump with a jump of 33 feet 1.5 inches.
Maggie Smetana placed second in the discus with a toss of 98’ 10”. S.Thieman placed 2nd in the 100m dash with a time of 13.68. Rachel Brown placed 2nd in the 3200m run in a time of 13:15.50. The girls 4x800m relay team of Allison Unverzagt, Arissa Rydberg, Eva Johnson, and Rachel Brown placed second in a time of 10:29.45.
BOYS HIGHLIGHTS
The boys team placed third out of six teams. The boys 4x800m relay of Ray Ovick, Braxton Peetz, Roman McKinney, and Eli Fromm won with a time of 9:19.45. The boys 4x200m relay of Anthony Bergeron, Josh Brinker, Rudy Gatzke, and Ray and Eli Fromm won with a time of 9:19.45. The boys 4x200m relay of Anthony Bergeron, Josh Brinker, Rudy Gatzke, and Ray Gatzke placed second with a season’s best time of 1:39.57. Weston Clementson ran a personal best time of 4:49.90 in the 1600m, placing second. Ray Gatzke placed second in the 300m hurdles in a time of 44.42. Ryan Prihoda placed second in the Triple Jump with a leap of 37 feet 9 inches.
The Section 7AA meet will be held on May 31 and June 3 in Hibbing. Start time is 11 a.m. Those who place first or second will move on to the state meet on June 9 and 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.