LaVon Corey

LaVon (Nowling) Corey of North Branch passed away at her home Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the age of 86.
LaVon Darlene Nowling was born May 16, 1934 to Leslie and Gladys (Anderman) Nowling in Brook Park. She was the third oldest of six children. She grew up in Brook Park and attended grade school in Hinckley.
LaVon was the mother of three children - Dennis, Gregory (Melissa) and Nancy (Jim). She was known for her cooking and baking and worked as a waitress at her sister Audrey’s restaurant in Rock Creek. In 1974, she worked at the nursing home in Rush City for about one year. She also worked at Water Gremlin in White Bear Lake for several years. In 1983, she was in a bad car accident and did not return to work after that.
In February 1987, she met Ken Corey, the love of her life in Seattle, Washington where her daughter, Nancy, was living at the time. They were married a month later on March 21, 1987.
Upon Ken’s retirement as a logger, they settled in Lewistown, Montana. Her children and grandchildren would occasionally travel to visit her, where they would enjoy Montana’s beautiful landscapes, her special baking and their goats. Happily married for over 20 years, Ken passed away in 2010, and LaVon moved back to Minnesota to be with her family. She continued to enjoy her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren until she passed Sunday, July 26, 2020. She will always be remembered by her family as being a pillar of faith.
LaVon is survived by her children Dennis Olson and Greg (Melissa) Olson all of Rush City, Nancy (Jim) Schulz of North Branch; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; siblings Jim Bergvig (Roxy) of Rush City, Jody (Jada) Nowling of Alaska; sisters-in-law Char Nowling of Cambridge, Doreen Nowling-Graves of Stanchfield; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Leslie and Gladys Nowling; husbands Chuck Olson, Gene Prior and Ken Corey; siblings Don Nowling, Audrey (Rabs) Anderson, Laverne (Sally) Nowling, Carl Nowling.
Pastor Mike Haseltine officiated at funeral services for LaVon: Thursday July 30, 2020 at the Maranatha Church in Forest Lake. A time of visitation and reviewal was held one hour prior to the service at the church. The interment took place at Brook Park Cemetery in Brook Park.
Memorial designations may be directed to:
JPT Ministries
P.O. Box 2835
Laurel, MD 20709
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City ~ Olson Chapel.
