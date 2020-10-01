Welia Health (formerly FirstLight Health System) has proposed privatizing the county-owned hospital and its clinics into a non-profit corporation.
The decision whether or not to privatize will be made by the Kanabec County Board of Commissioners. Welia Health is currently a Kanabec County-owned, critical access hospital system in Mora with clinics in Mora, Pine City and Hinckley. It is governed by a board of directors appointed by the Kanabec County Board of Commissioners.
If privatization is approved, the hospital would create a new, nonprofit corporation named Welia Health and would be governed by Welia’s current board of directors.
Welia Health CEO Randy Ulseth said privatizing would help the hospital become more competitive and react more nimbly to the healthcare marketplace. Ulseth said being a public-owned hospital makes it harder to recruit and retain health professionals. Being county-owned has also limited the types of retirement benefits and programs Welia can offer employees.
Ulseth assured that privatization was not a step toward joining other health care systems like Allina or Fairview. Ulseth said joining another system is the opposite of what he would want for Welia and the community.
“When systems take ownership of rural hospitals, two things happen: One, they take jobs to the metro; Two, they take services to the metro,” he said. As a safeguard against that happening, Ulseth proposed including a stipulation of privatization. While the details aren’t final, Ulseth proposed if the hospital board did decide to join a different health care system in the future, the Kanabec County Board of Commissioners would first have the option to re-take ownership of the hospital.
