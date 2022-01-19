Friends and neighbors,
With the new year upon us, I am preparing to serve you again in the legislature. With the start date of January 31 quickly approaching, I wanted to outline several of my priorities for the next session.
This year, a few issues stand out above the rest—keeping life affordable, public safety, and education. Over the coming weeks, I hope to offer my thoughts on these subjects. This week, we’ll focus on the financials.
First, a reminder on Minnesota’s financial picture.
In December, the Minnesota Management and Budget released the November budget forecast showing a record-setting $7.7 billion projected surplus for the 2022-2023 biennium.
While the announcement was excellent news for the state’s coffers, it demonstrated that our government is taking far too much money from taxpayers. Over the last year, Minnesotans have been getting hammered at home. Households have faced unprecedented inflation, gas prices up over 50%, and home energy costs spiraling out of control. This isn’t even considering many of the other adverse financial effects that have arisen since COVID.
Suffice to say, Minnesota families and small businesses have struggled to survive.
This session, I will work to make Minnesota more affordable. I promise to hold the line on new wasteful, unnecessary spending increases. I will also work across the aisle to reduce government bloat and cut wasteful government spending that we all know exists.
Tax increases are also entirely off the table. The only way I will address taxes this session is through supporting broad tax relief that puts money back in your pocket. This also includes eliminating the tax on social security income. I will continue to champion reliable and affordable energy policies, like my Energy Conservation and Optimization Act, that help your wallets while modernizing our systems.
We also must immediately address the deficiency in the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund. The fund currently has a $1 billion deficit, and if we don’t act, businesses will face a double-digit increase in their UI payroll taxes. Small businesses have already struggled to keep their doors open with inflation and supply chain challenges; this addition would deal a crushing blow. As Chair of the Labor and Industry Policy Committee, I will work to reach a quick bipartisan resolution.
Lastly, even years in the legislature present an opportunity to improve our critical infrastructure with bonding. Minnesota roads, bridges, and water infrastructure continue to age, and the longer we wait to address them, the more we spend in the long term. Addressing these problems now make sense, given the surplus dollars, and it would benefit us two-fold by also boosting commerce and driving economic growth in all corners of the state.
There are undoubtedly many issues facing Minnesota families and businesses, but I will work to ensure the legislature prioritizes creating opportunities that allow you to thrive. You don’t live in Minnesota just to fund your government, and my goal is to ensure that we improve it to serve you and make our state an even better place to live, work, and play.
I am always available to answer your questions or concerns. If you have any thoughts on this column or legislative issues that you want addressed this year please email me anytime at sen.jason.rarick@senate.mn or call my office in St. Paul at 651-296-1508.
Thank you for giving me the privilege of serving you in the Minnesota Senate.
Jason Rarick is the state senator from Pine City for District 11.
