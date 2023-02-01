Showing documentary in response to CRT in schools
Many of you have heard of CRT (Critical Race Theory) and Comprehensive Sex Education, both of which are being taught in schools around the country and in some Minnesota schools as well. But do you know what they are and how they could impact your children?
The documentary, “Who’s Children Are They?” explains not only what they are and the roots of their movement, but how teachers and children are impacted by them. The documentary includes school administrators, school teachers, and children sharing their perspectives.
“Who’s Children Are They?” will be showing in two locations:
• Pine City Public Library (300 5th Street SE) on February 16 at 6:30 p.m.
• Rusheba Town Hall (51533 Forest Blvd, Rush City) on February 19 at 6:30 p.m.
Come to either showing and learn more about CRT and the Comprehensive Sex Education that is being proposed for Minnesota.
The movie is free, but there will be a free will offering. The movie is about two hours long and is not appropriate for children.
Your children are your children, they do not belong to the state. As a parent, you need to know what is being proposed and how it will impact your child.
Tom and Rosie Seaburg
Rush City
Questioning ‘Blue Zones’
You may recall I took a stab at Green Step awareness several years ago. This was a city agenda. Now Blue Zones? Really! Blue Zones from our county?
Does anyone else get their antennas up on this stuff? It’s another “feelings” decision or “sounds good” agenda, and everyone seems to be getting on its bandwagon.
What could possibly be wrong here? May I suggest to those of you who are adept on the internet, namely YouTube, to search out this video, “The Orange Frog Initiative” aimed at Isanti County Commissioners who brought in the same kind of “control.”
By the way, in Isanti County, it took the election removal of incumbent commissioners and replacing them with conservative Christians to stop the nonsense of the “Orange Frog Initiative.” As of the first of this year the Orange Frog is officially dead in Isanti County.
We no longer exercise rational, logical thinking in government. Due diligence is just a by-word, not a practice. Jumping into every Tom, Dick and Harry scenario is/was for teenagers who are learning the skills of critical thinking … which, of course, is no longer being taught (intentionally, of course) in our dumb-down education system, and has been replaced by critical theory.
Rural America can do better than bringing in outside “experts” to fix us when they are the problem.
More could be said, but I truly do not intend to insult anyone. Because our whole country is being inundated with group-think, equity – all get prizes, and a whole slew of words, and we don’t quite grasp their notion that we must be a bad, bad nation of oppressors and victims.
Please, no Blue Zones. Government, take your hands off people’s well-being.
Patricia Moulton
Rush City
