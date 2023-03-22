Thanks for property owners
I’m writing to thank all the landowners and snowmobile clubs that make snowmobiling in our area so great. Without landowners allowing the trails across their land, we wouldn’t have these great trails; snowmobilers really get a chance to see the beauty of our area with trails winding through woods, up and down switchbacks, across open fields and lakes.
The snowmobile clubs get permission from the landowners for the trails to cross their property and to set up the trails with markers and maintain the trails with grooming. They put in a huge effort to keep the trails in good shape. Of course, this winter has been a challenge with all the snow but also lots of rain that raised havoc on everyone, especially the trails.
For me, I collect vintage sleds and it’s great to be able to have friends come over and hit the trails that connect with other trails, and if you want to, you could go anywhere across Minnesota and into Wisconsin from our trails. We all see many snowmobiles on trailers heading up north, and it’s great having the ability to ride right here in Chisago, Isanti and Pine counties and not having to trailer our sleds for hours to ride.
That’s all because of landowners willing to let the trails cross their property and snowmobile clubs doing the work of building and maintain these trails. I think I can speak for all snowmobile riders to give a great big thank you to the landowners and clubs.
Rick Olseen
Harris
Why I Joined the Chamber of Commerce
In 2022, Starmaker Marketing, a local website provider, joined the local Pine City Area Chamber of Commerce and we couldn’t be happier. It is such a small investment. I was shocked at the low fee considering all the benefits we receive. Everyone has been really welcoming, and we’ve been experiencing many benefits already. I want to share some of the reasons why I joined.
If you’re a small business owner, joining your local chamber of commerce can be a great way to help your business grow and succeed. Here are the top 10 reasons why you should consider joining your local chamber of commerce:
1. Networking: Chamber of Commerce events provide opportunities for networking with other local business owners and professionals. This can help you make important connections and find new customers.
2. Credibility: Being a member of your local Chamber of Commerce can help establish your business as a reputable and trustworthy entity in the community.
3. Professionalism: The Pine City Area Chamber of Commerce membership shows other businesses that I take my business serious and that I’m a professional.
4. Resources: Chambers of Commerce provide a wealth of resources and tools for helping your business succeed, including marketing materials, educational programs, and business directories.
5. Discounts: Many Chambers of Commerce offer discounts and deals to their members, which can help you save money on things like office supplies, insurance, or professional services. Chamber Bucks is a fun program to participate in, and I enjoy the prizes you can win at our events.
6. Exposure: By joining the Pine City Area Chamber of Commerce, you can get your business in front of a wider audience through the member directory, sponsorships, and social media promotions. I love the advertising value and benefits we receive from being listed on the Chamber website.
7. Community involvement: The Chamber of Commerce is often involved in a variety of community events and initiatives, giving you the opportunity to get involved and give back to your local community.
8. Peer support: Being part of a Chamber of Commerce helps you connect with other business owners who understand the challenges and opportunities of running a small business.
9. Access to mentors: Some Chambers of Commerce offer mentorship programs which connect you with experienced business owners who can provide guidance and support.
If you’re looking to grow and succeed as a small business owner, joining your local Chamber of Commerce is a step in the right direction.
Wait, did you catch that? I said I was going to give you 10 reasons, but there are only 9. I may very well have just done that on purpose in order to give you an opportunity of discovering the tenth and even eleventh on your own when you join. There are far more than 10 good reasons to join. It’s free to visit.
Joel Virtue
Hinckley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.