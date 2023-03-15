I would like to add some context to the article written in last week’s paper regarding the school and allegations I’ve made.
We moved to Pine City seven years ago with the hopes to live a simpler life. We quickly fell in love with this quaint little town. That is until we sent our kids to school. My children experienced bullying by being called racial slurs. This issue has consumed my life the last seven years. I have begged, pleaded, and offered to help the school in any way I can so this can stop. Not only for my children but for all the students living through this.
Last week’s article regarding my statements quoted the principal stating this issue “was addressed by the school.” I feel this won’t stop the systemic issues that cause this to keep happening. Yes, they issued a punishment to the child that did this but nothing was resolved.
I feel the school and community as a whole is failing to identify key issues and implement solutions that work with this generation of students. Last weeks article stated the school was looking into “education” on the “risks associated with vaping.” I feel this is a waste of time as some research has shown this approach is not the most effective.
We need to start with the reasons that cause kids to vape and seek solutions to tackle these problems. The #1 reason is going to be their mental health. Many students are stressed out, unheard, forgotten about, and severely under served in this community. They have nothing to do, nowhere to go and get criminalized for trying to entertain themselves. I’ve found these issues to be systemic within the school and community.
I encourage parents and students dealing with discrimination to report these incidents to the Minnesota Human Rights department. This can help identify if there is a problem with discrimination at the school or in the community. My ultimate goal is to create an environment where all students and residents feel welcomed and valued. I never want another family to endure what we have in the last seven years.
If anyone is wanting to discuss this issue and attempt to find solutions I have reserved the Pine City Library room for the remaining Thursdays in March from 6-7:30 p.m.
