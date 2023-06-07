Pine City is a Green Step City. Citizens should know that the community organizers of this initiative are unelected but “selected” by activists to bring an agenda into your city. They infiltrate with good ideas – recycling is one but bide their time for their true agenda. These selected community activist-organizers have now sent word to Green Step Cities to begin training their employees, mayors and councils about racism, equity, etc. just like is being done in our schools!
It is past time to wake up and see that our city officials and administrators, and more than likely their statewide organization like League of Minnesota Cities, may have been infiltrated by these community organizers who are trying to tell our good, rural Minnesotans how to think, live and join their agenda. We do not need their input on life. We have seen what they have done to Minneapolis. The offer of grant monies looks like free money to the city and ends up being the “bait” to seal the deal.
And now Green Step cities have been exposed by the mayor and city council of Isanti. There is a video called “A Courageous MN city dumps Green Steps.” Please search it out and hear the mayor of the city of Isanti explain why he and the city council have severed their Green Step affiliation.
Patricia Moulton
Rush City
Banner by the school
Why? Last week, I came back to my hometown of 50 years to visit family. When driving down main street I became disappointed when I drove by the elementary school. Above the crosswalk where young kids walk to and from school hung the banner for the pride in the park event. It seems that there is a more appropriate location for this to be placed.
There is already too much force feeding in society and schools to take away all boundaries and try to make everything be accepted as normal.
Some schools have sent their staff to a week of training to learn what the proper pronouns are when speaking to their class. I learned those two in elementary English. There are schools having drag shows with exhibits, staff that is instructed to tell their class to keep their identity a secret from their parents, schools having the lgbtq... flag flown for a month in all their buildings, the inappropriate books made available to them and the list keeps going.
How about consenting lgbtq adults make their choices in their own home and leave kids out of it. Let kids be kids, schools teach the correct curriculum and parents do the parenting.
One last why. Why is there a whole month set aside as pride month? No matter how you identify, you have a mother and father and they only get one day a year set aside for them.
