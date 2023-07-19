Lion’s governor, Tracy Voigt, will be visiting the Sandstone Lions and Sandstone Quarry Lions at SandRocks in Sandstone. According to president of the Sandstone Quarry Lions, Carrie Olstead, 12 to 15 awards will be awarded during this meeting.
Sandstone Lions was organized in 1950, and since then have helped many families and community events throughout the city. Their most recent contribution was the new Panther Park, where they were able to donate $50,000 dollars with the help of the other Lion’s Clubs in the district through the Lion’s Club International Foundation (LCIF). These clubs consist of Moose Lake, Sturgeon Lake, Finlayson, Sandstone, Hinckley, and Pine City.
“There really isn’t anything a Lion won’t do,” Olstead says.
Judy Loken, a Sandstone Quarry Lions member, explains that the Lions not only donate money to local causes, but to international causes. From disaster relief, to aiding in disasters such as 9/11.
Loken also states that there is also the option to get medical supplies from local Lions’ groups. “Sturgeon Lake and Finlayson have sheds of medical supplies. That’s something that the public should know.”
The Sandstone Quarry Lions look forward to helping with Sandstone Quarry Days, and are preparing a dinner for the Sandstone Fire Department in October, along with continuing their donations to hospitals and setting up a medical health fair in October, which will provide resources for exams such as prostate exams for men, and A1C testing for those concerned with diabetes.
If interested in joining the Sandstone Lions or Sandstone Quarry Lions, please call Carrie Olstead at (320) 630-8607, or visit the Lions Club International website at https://www.lionsclubs.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.