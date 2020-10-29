New money is available to Minnesota livestock producers to help prevent wolf attacks. A total of $60,000 will be awarded by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) through the Wolf-Livestock Conflict Prevention Grants. Applications are due Jan. 15.
The grants provide reimbursement for costs of approved practices to prevent wolf-livestock conflicts. Eligible expenses for the grant program will include any or all of the following items:
• Purchase of guard animals
• Veterinary costs for guard animals
• Installation of wolf-barriers which may include pens, fladry and fencing
• Installation of wolf-deterring lights and alarms
• Calving or lambing shelters
• Other measures demonstrated to effectively reduce wolf-livestock conflicts
“Prevention of wolf attacks is key to limiting livestock losses in the state,” said Assistant Agriculture Commissioner Whitney Place. “We thank the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for this grant, and I encourage Minnesota farmers and ranchers to examine ways they can decrease the chances of wolf attacks and apply for this funding.”
Eligible producers must live within Minnesota’s wolf range. Any animal produced for profit and documented to have been killed by wolves in Minnesota in the past is eligible. This includes bison, cattle, chicken, deer, donkey, duck, geese, goat, horse, llama, mule, sheep, swine, and turkey.
The application and more information can be found at www.mda.state.mn.us/wolfgrants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.