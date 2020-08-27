There have been several updates to the Pine County candidate listing on the Minnesota Secretary of State website since last week’s story in this newspaper.
The number after the name shows the date they filed as a candidate. To see the previously published list of candidates, visit www.pinecountynews.com.
DELL GROVE TOWNSHIP
Town Supervisor Seat C
Randall W. Davis 8/4 (not previously listed)
HENRIETTE
Council Member (Elect 2)
Roy Faulkner 8/10 (not previously listed)
Vicki Wunder 8/10
HINCKLEY
Council Member (Hinckley) (Elect 2)
Tim Burkhardt 8/11
Troy Jacob Westrum 8/11 (not previously listed)
To see the full list of candidates visit the Minnesota Secretary of State website at www.sos.state.mn.us
Find the list of Pine County municipal candidates at: https://bit.ly/3gtXoFI
