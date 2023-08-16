Landon Wodash, a Pine City High School student, was on a side-by-side and ATV ride in Nemadji State Forest with his family on July 23. The Polaris RZR his father was driving got caught onto something on the trail and tipped over.
Landon instinctively braced himself with his right arm. His arm was subsequently pinned under the roll cage of the 1,600 lb. machine which caused a gruesome compound fracture. His father, Aaron, tried to push the side-by-side over, but it wouldn’t budge. He was able to hook up a winch to pull the machine off of Landon’s arm.
It was clear at that point Landon’s arm was nearly amputated. Both the radius and ulnar bones were snapped in half and all of the tissue from his skin down past the bones was severed. His arm was only attached by a few muscles. Aaron wrapped his arm in a shirt and used a bungee strap as a tourniquet. He also tied a bandana and shirt around his arm for good measure, and emergency services were on the way.
The time it took for help to arrive seemed like an eternity sue to the remote area they were in, recalls Aaron. Shannon, Landon’s mom, talked to him to try to keep him calm and alert while they waited.
The family had to drive about 15 minutes to meet up with a Pine County Sheriff’s deputy. The deputy applied a real tourniquet at that point. Then the ambulance arrived a few minutes later which took Landon to Nickerson to meet an air ambulance that would take him to St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth.
Landon was rushed to surgery that would last seven hours. Both bones were repaired by the orthopedic surgeon, and a vascular surgeon removed a vein from Landon’s left thigh and used it to restore the blood flow to his hand. Landon stayred intubated and sedated during this time.
After a couple more surgeries to reconnect the muscles and nerves, the family was told that there was some muscle loss, but the surgeon was confident that she could stretch the muscle over time until Landon could straighten his arm out.
After another surgery on July 29, they received some bad news that the superficial flexor muscles did not survive, which meant that Landon may have difficulty bending the joints of his fingers. But the good news was that the deep flexor muscles were still intact so he would likely be able to grasp items.
Another surgery occurred on Aug. 3 after consultation with another doctor. The doctor sounded very pleased with how things looked but said the deep flexor muscles didn’t look great but are okay for now.
In the meantime, Landon is still at the hospital. He was able to come home for the weekend but had to go back again.
