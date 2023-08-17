A Pine City woman was victim to a Facebook scam recently in which individuals were tricked into purchasing non-existent items for sale and the local woman was unable to recover the Facebook account she’s had since 2007. The woman did not want to reveal her identity publicly but shared her story with the Pioneer.
The scam started with the hacker gaining access to her account by logging in and changing her email and phone number on her account. It is uncertain how the hacker gained access to her password and email. When this information was changed, she received notifications that someone had logged into her Facebook account, and when she clicked on the links from Facebook to attempt to tell them it wasn’t her, the links went nowhere, she stated.
At that point, her Facebook account went down for about six weeks. With multiple attempts to recover it and reaching out to Facebook with no success, the family hired an IT company to try and recover the account from the hackers. “As time went on with no response, we were informed by our IT company that we would likely not regain access,” she said, adding that it seemed the only way to notify Facebook was by having friends report the situation. “Even then, nothing happened, other than our friends receiving automated responses and no action was going to be taken.”
And then the unexpected happened.
A couple weeks ago, the profile came back onto Facebook impersonating the local woman, saying that she was moving and selling everything.
“They posted multiple pictures of items that did not belong to us,” she said. “ They also posted that they were selling puppies. I told family and friends to unfriend or block the page and to not buy anything or send money as it was a scam.”
The woman had no access to this account and was left helpless. The hackers turned all commenting on the posts off and would only communicate through Facebook Messenger on the hacked account. The hackers via the hijacked account were asking for money down on items, and once people sent the money, they were sent to an address in Pine City.
One person the woman talked to said they gave the scammers $300 electronically for a household item. The scammers were “very rude and pushy” for additional payment to hold the item even after they were given the down payment.
“She thought I was the one being super rude and mean to her, but it wasn’t me,” the woman said. “Thankfully, she didn’t give them more money and decided to ask us about it after being out to a false local address. I had to explain to her that it was a scam and that there was absolutely nothing I could do, that my page had been hacked and then they used it to scam people. I felt terrible for her, and I know she filed a police report and suggested that I file one too the next day, since they were impersonating me.”
The woman did file a police report, adding that there were likely others scammed because the person who took her report said her story matched other reports. She said the sheriff’s office has reached out but they are still working on the case.
The family said they still have no idea who hacked the Facebook account but warns the public to use extra caution on social media. “Do not buy anything from someone unless you are able to get directly in contact with that person. Just because you are communicating with someone on social media under Messenger, doesn’t mean it is them,” she implored. “Hacking and scams are becoming more and more common. They tend to be pushy and rude and just want you to send money to random accounts. Do not do it!”
She said it has been a very long and frustrating ordeal for her and her family. “I have answered so many phone calls, texts and messages to my new page about the hacker/scams that they put on my original page,” she added. “I feel terrible for all those that ended up involved in this scam and/or sent money thinking it was a legit deal because they ‘knew’ me. I really just want people to be more aware when purchasing things on social media. Be suspicious if they are asking for money down, asking you to wire money to accounts that don’t even make sense (not the same name), or buying something from someone that you can’t contact by phone or meet in person to look at something before you purchase the items.”
Now her original Facebook profile is gone once again and offline. “I guess it’s good that it’s gone again and hopefully no others will fall for their scams,” she added.
For extra security on your Facebook page
Vpnoverview.com recommends a couple steps in better securing your account. First they say to lock down your Facebook privacy settings to avoid attracting unwanted attention from cybercriminals. While you can never hide your profile pictures or cover photos, you can hide almost everything else from those outside your friends list, they state. You can also tweak your privacy settings in other ways to keep your account safe. Here is how to do so from your computer: 1) Open the Facebook app; 2) Click on the down arrow (on iPhone) or hamburger menu (the three stacked lines on Android) in the upper right corner of the screen; 3) Choose Settings & Privacy from the menu; and 4) On iPhone, select Privacy Checkup. On Android, click Settings, which will lead you to another page where Privacy Checkup is. Facebook will walk you through the most common privacy settings, with recommendations for each option.
Enabling two-factor authentication is another important step, is easy to do and could prevent unwanted logins. With this in place, anytime someone tries logging in from an unrecognized location or device, they will also have to enter a one-time code in addition to your username and password. This code is sent to your phone via text message or through an authenticator app.
To set up two-factor authentication on Facebook, do the following: 1) Open the Facebook app on your computer; 2) Click on the down arrow in the upper right corner of the screen; 3) Choose Settings & Privacy > Settings > Security & Login; and 4) Scroll down to Two-Factor Authentication and click Edit. You’ll be able to set up a secondary method of authentication, based on your preferences.
Other tips offered are to ignore messages asking for personal information or money, don’t click on suspicious links sent to you and check your login history regularly.
From the sheriff
Pine County Sheriff Jeff Nelson agrees that everyone should take the steps to lock down their information. “Prevention is certainly easier than the cure,” he added. “In all my training, it is stressed that the user is the weakest link of security because we decide what to click on and what information we give away; that can override security measures.”
All cybercrime can be reported to the FBI through ic3.gov.
