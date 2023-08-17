A Pine City woman was victim to a Facebook scam recently in which individuals were tricked into purchasing non-existent items for sale and the local woman was unable to recover the Facebook account she’s had since 2007. The woman did not want to reveal her identity publicly but shared her story with the Pioneer. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.