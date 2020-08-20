Lois Youngbauer passed away on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2020 at the age of 88. She was born in Duluth on January 20, 1932. She was the only child born to Irvin “Chick” Foster and May (Kepler) Foster. Her entire childhood was spent in Rutledge, Minnesota. She attended the little country school in Rutledge, the local Catholic Church and graduated from Willow River High School in 1950. Shortly after graduation she landed her first big job as a clerk/stenographer for Pine County Minnesota. She worked in the court house in Pine City.
Lois was attending a party at Alex Pangerl’s farm when she met Jimmy Youngbauer. They were married on October 1, 1951. They lived most of their 52 years together on their beautiful dairy farm in West Rock. Jim and Lois had seven children; Susan, Sharon, Michael “Rudy”, Patrick, Marty, Robin and Matthew. In addition to her seven children, she had 13 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren plus one new great granddaughter arriving in November.
While raising a large, busy family and being a farmer’s wife, Lois always worked a second job. She worked for Pine County, Pine City Bar & Lounge, Lakeside Nursing Home, Twin City Arsenal and the Rock Creek Motor Stop. She was a fabulous cook and was most known for her German Potato Dumplings and Potato Salad. She had the wonderful gift of hospitality and welcomed and fed many friends and family on the farm. Even during her last years of living in the North Pine Apartments she was often cooking and sharing food with her friends there.
Lois was a world traveler. She visited Africa three times and also Canada, Europe, Mexico and Ireland. She loved the many trips all over the USA with her family and very often traveled with her special girlfriends, Charlene Schwarz, LaDez Pangerl, Mary Jacobson and Mary Broz.
Lois loved garage sales and was still buying new found treasures for herself and others into the last days of her life.
Every spare moment she had during her retirement years was spent embroidering 100’s of beautiful kitchen dish towels. In addition, she also embroidered countless, amazing quilts that were gifted to her friends and family.
During the last 10 years, she enjoyed her life with friend Kenny Peil. Together they played Bingo almost every evening. On Wednesday, Aug. 5, they played bingo for the first time since March. It was great to be with all the friends they had not seen for five months. Lois won two games.
Lois will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. She will be remembered for her fun, hardworking and generous personality as well as her famous story telling! The legacy she leaves reminds us to: Bloom Where You are Planted. Work Hard.Be Generous. Live Well. Laugh Often and Live Each Day Like it is Your Last.
Lois is survived by her special friend Kenny Peil; children Sue (Mark) Osterdyk of Pine City, Rudy (Sheila) Youngbauer of Rock Creek, Pat Youngbauer of Sturgis, South Dakota, Marty Youngbauer of Rush City, Robin (Scott) Wimmer of Pine City, Matt Youngbauer of Wisconsin; son-in-law Dave (Chris) Henschel of Big Lake; 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren
She was preceded in death by her parents Irvin and May Foster; husband Jim Youngbauer; daughter Sharon Henschel.
A family service for Lois is planned for Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 with public visitation and reviewal 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City. The interment will take place at Johnson Memorial Cemetery in West Rock Creek. Since the service Monday is restricted to family; everyone is invited to attend her burial at 11 a.m. and/or a 12 p.m. memorial luncheon at the Osterdyk family farm.
Memorials may be directed to: Johnson Memorial Cemetery---perpetual care.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
