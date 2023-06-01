Dr. Larry Brettingen, former Mora doctor and graduate of Pine City High School, has released a book and will be at Pine City’s Robinson Park this Friday, June 2, for a book signing in which he will donate all proceeds to GUMI Camp USA.
The book signing will take place at Art in the Park where GUMI Camp founder, Tim Hadler, along with accompanying musician Catrina Campbell, will be playing. GUMI Camp USA has an office in Pine City and offers hands-on services to veterans struggling with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
Life of a small town doctor
Brettingen wrote the book “A World Famous Humble Country Doctor Wannabe” about two years ago and shares stories of his career in medicine.
The book was named after a phrase coined by Schroeder from the Peanuts cartoon which stuck with Brettingen since seventh grade when he first heard it and which partially motivated him to pursue medicine.
Brettingen grew up in Brook Park and graduated from Pine City High School in 1958. From there, he went on to earn his degree in medicine from the University of Minnesota and took an internship in San Bernardino, California for one year. He entered the U.S. Public Health Service and served on an Indian reservation in Montana for two years. To fulfill his military obligation, he was assigned to Harlem, Montana for two years on an Indian reservation there. In 1968, he moved to Mora and practiced there until 2005 when he retired.
“The book is about my life and deals with many experiences I had as a country doctor,” said Brettingen, “situations like being on a reservation where there wasn’t 911 to call with no phones and 2,000 square miles.” The book also speaks on the time he spent in Mora.
Fifty books will be available for purchase during Art in the Park on Friday, June 2, and Brettingen will be present for those interested in a signing or just to visit.
“I would love to see people come out to support GUMI Camp and veterans suffering from PTSD, or just come out and say hi,” said Brettingen who has received no income from the sales of his book and will donate 100% of the income generated to the camp.
Dinner for Art in the Park will be served around 5:30 p.m. by the Pine City Presbyterian Church prior to the performance which begins at 6:30 p.m. In the event of rain, the performance will be held at the Pine County Fairgrounds.
In an effort to reduce parking issues at Robinson Park and to provide for those unable to drive, free rides are available through Arrowhead Transit by calling 1(800)-862-0175 (option 6).
Next week on Friday, June 9, a Beatles Tribute will be performed by Rubber Soul during Art in the Park. Rubber Soul “The Tribute” features the entire Beatles history. Dinner that evening will be provided by Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.
