Larry Brettingen

Larry Brettingen, former Mora doctor and 1958 graduate of Pine City High School.

 

 Photo provided

Dr. Larry Brettingen, former Mora doctor and graduate of Pine City High School, has released a book and will be at Pine City’s Robinson Park this Friday, June 2, for a book signing in which he will donate all proceeds to GUMI Camp USA. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.