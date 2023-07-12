June 26, 1949 - July 2, 2023
Lorrine Suzen McKee, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Born on June 26, 1949, in Duluth, Minn., she was the cherished daughter of Orville Jensrud and Doris Solie.
Lorrine was the oldest daughter among her thirteen siblings, and she embraced her role as a caring and supportive sister throughout her life. Her nurturing spirit extended beyond her immediate family, as she provided guidance and affection to those around her. Her warm and compassionate nature made her a beacon of love and kindness to all who knew her.
In 1965, Lorrine crossed paths with the love of her life, Jerry McKee. Two years later, on October 7, 1967, they exchanged vows and embarked on a journey of love and devotion that would last a lifetime (54 years). Lorrine and Jerry were blessed with five children, and their home was filled with love, laughter, and the joyous chaos that accompanies a bustling family. As a dedicated mother, Lorrine provided unwavering support and nurturance to her children. Her wisdom, patience, and unconditional love were the cornerstones of her parenting, leaving an everlasting mark on their lives. Lorrine’s greatest joy in life was undoubtedly her family. Her heart expanded even further when she became a grandmother to 14 grandchildren, and later, an adored great-grandmother to 8 great-grandkids. Lorrine cherished every moment spent with her family, creating cherished memories that will forever be treasured by all.
Lorrine found great fulfillment in teaching preschool for many years, where she touched the lives of countless young minds. She had a natural gift for nurturing the growth and development of children, and her dedication to education was admired by both her students and their families.
Outside of her professional life, Lorrine enjoyed working in her yard, cooking, and crafting. While her homemade meals delighted the taste buds of her loved ones, the most cherished by her family were the simple meals of eggs and toast, cinnamon rolls with peanut butter frosting, buttery rolls and strawberry rhubarb jelly.
Above all else, Lorrine cherished spending time with her grandchildren and family. As a doting grandmother and great-grandmother, she relished in their laughter, watching them grow, and imparted her wisdom and love onto each one of them. Her presence will forever be missed at family gatherings, but her memory will live on in the hearts of her loved ones.
Lorrine’s warm and caring nature extended beyond her immediate family, as she cherished the moments spent with extended family and friends. She deeply valued the importance of kinship and relished every opportunity to celebrate life’s special occasions together.
Lorrine is survived by her loving husband Jerry, and devoted children: Dawn (Morgan), Dana (Tim), Deanne (Jeremy), Gerald (Deidre) and Jason, her fourteen cherished grandchildren and eight beloved great-grandchildren, who were a constant source of joy and pride. She is also survived by nine adored brothers and sisters. Lorrine Suzen McKee’s life was a testament to the power of love, family, and kindness. Her memory will forever be cherished by those whose lives she touched. May she rest in eternal peace, knowing that her legacy of love will continue to guide and inspire future generations.
Lorrine was preceded in death by her parents, Doris and Orville, as well as two brothers and a sister. She leaves behind a legacy of love, strength, and resilience.
I love you yabba dabba do!
A celebration of Lorrine Suzen McKee’s life will be held on August 6, 2023, at Bennett VFW Hall, 4:00-8:00 p.m. The family is not asking for flowers or gifts, only your presence at the celebration. Per Lorrine’s request her final resting place will be held at Oak Lake Church in Minnesota in the Summer of 2024.
